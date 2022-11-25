Read full article on original website
Related
Prep Roundup: Hiland holds off Dalton to win season opener
Tuesday, Nov. 29 BOYS BASKETBALL Hiland 48, Dalton 43 Trailing by one heading into the fourth quarter, Hiland outscored Dalton 15-9 down the stretch to pick up a win...
Hoops Roundup: Cheboygan girls fall at Boyne City in opener
BOYNE CITY – It was a disappointing start to the season for the Cheboygan varsity girls basketball team, which suffered a 51-15 non-conference road loss at Boyne City on Tuesday. “This was a rough one tonight,” said Cheboygan first-year head coach Walter Hanson. “However, we did learn and grow as the game...
KLFY News 10
Prep Football: Westgate’s success on the field helped by team chemistry
The Westgate Tigers, the defending 4A State Champions, play in the Division One Non-Select semi-finals on Friday. Their opponent: Destrehan. In this bracket, Westgate is the lone representative from the Acadiana Area. In all, just seven teams remain in the playoffs. Tigers’s Head Coach Ryan Antoine says this team has gotten better as the season […]
Coldwater LMS finishes 1-3 versus Marshall
COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball teams faced off with Interstate 8 rival Marshall on Tuesday night, coming away with a 1-3 record overall. Bringing home the lone win in an intense night of action was the eighth grade “A” team who defeated Marshall by the score of 42-31. ...
