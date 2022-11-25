ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prep Football: Westgate’s success on the field helped by team chemistry

The Westgate Tigers, the defending 4A State Champions, play in the Division One Non-Select semi-finals on Friday. Their opponent: Destrehan. In this bracket, Westgate is the lone representative from the Acadiana Area. In all, just seven teams remain in the playoffs. Tigers’s Head Coach Ryan Antoine says this team has gotten better as the season […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
Coldwater LMS finishes 1-3 versus Marshall

COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball teams faced off with Interstate 8 rival Marshall on Tuesday night, coming away with a 1-3 record overall. Bringing home the lone win in an intense night of action was the eighth grade “A” team who defeated Marshall by the score of 42-31. ...
COLDWATER, MI

