Oklahoma Senator Blake “Cowboy” Stephens has filed a bill ahead of the 2023 session, which calls for Oklahoma to remain in Daylight Saving Time year-round. Stephens says it is beneficial for Oklahomans to remain in DST. He says having the extra hour of daylight in the evening could be used for exercise and outdoor activities, which could help the state lower its rate of childhood obesity. Stephens hopes to add seven more hours of productivity to each week in the winter months with the elimination of Central Standard Time. If passed when the legislature convenes after February 6th, it would go into effect following the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act by Congress, which give states the option to end the time change.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO