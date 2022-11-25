ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Proposed Oklahoma bill looks to lower age to legally carry firearms

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms from 21 to 18. State Rep. Jim Olsen authored House Bill 1001 for the 2023 legislative session. The bill would amend the requirements to carry firearms as long as they are a lawful permanent resident of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Senator Files Legislation To Stop Time Change

Oklahoma Senator Blake “Cowboy” Stephens has filed a bill ahead of the 2023 session, which calls for Oklahoma to remain in Daylight Saving Time year-round. Stephens says it is beneficial for Oklahomans to remain in DST. He says having the extra hour of daylight in the evening could be used for exercise and outdoor activities, which could help the state lower its rate of childhood obesity. Stephens hopes to add seven more hours of productivity to each week in the winter months with the elimination of Central Standard Time. If passed when the legislature convenes after February 6th, it would go into effect following the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act by Congress, which give states the option to end the time change.
Oklahoma voters could decide on abortion access under proposed ballot initiative

Oklahomans could get the opportunity to vote for abortion access in the state. A ballot initiative is in the works, and it crossed an important threshold this week. Organizers filed the paperwork for the initiative late last month. State Question 828, if it ends up on the ballot, would amend the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care. Among other things, it would protect Oklahomans’ right to an abortion up to fetal viability, and afterward if a medical practitioner deems it necessary.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes price increase

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing a price increase to pay for improvements to the electrical grid. The average resident will see an increase of about $14 a month. PSO says it needs $173 million more revenue annually to update the power grid. It would use the money to expand its renewable energy fleet and bolster the grid so power outages are less frequent, shorter and smaller. PSO serves about 562,000 customers, the vast majority of whom live in the Tulsa area.
The Top 10 Safest Oklahoma Towns & Cities

The results are in. These 10 Oklahoma towns and cities have been ranked as the safest in the entire Sooner State. If you're looking for someplace to move, retire or visit and are worried about crime, these are the safest places. They have some of the lowest crime rates in the state, some have the lowest in the Nation!
Oklahoma man who led police chase with stolen fuel sentenced to prison

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man who led Emporia officials on a chase with stolen fuel has been sentenced to prison for the robbery of two banks. KVOE reports that Jerry Ray Brown, 45, the Oklahoma man who led local officials on a police chase about a year prior, has been sentenced to prison for bank robbery.
Is it Legal to Warm Your Car Up in Your Driveway in Oklahoma?

We all know the drill. Wake up, get ready, and warm up the vehicle so it's not cold when you head into work... but is that legal to do in Oklahoma?. Even though the state's biggest moneymaker is oil and gas, which I'm sure every O&G worker would agree that letting your vehicle sit idle for a while each day is a good thing for the bottom line, it is in fact and shockingly an illegal thing to do in Oklahoma.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
Gas prices continue to plummet; Oklahoma now has second-lowest in U.S.

Gasoline prices continue to drop, with Oklahoma now having the second-lowest average in the nation. The price of regular unleaded at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was as low as $2.81 per gallon on Monday, the lowest it has been since the beginning of the year. Tulsa prices have dropped more than 30...
Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma

Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
