FA Cup Draw: Manchester City Get Chelsea Again

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made and City will face Chelsea again to progress to the next round. Just as it was in the League Cup, City will welcome the Stamford Bridge outfit to Manchester, meaning the two teams will play each other at least four times this season.
Match Report: Manchester City Women Down Sunderland

Manchester City Women secured their 7th straight victory as they brushed Sunderland aside at the Academy Stadium. Goals from Julie Blakstad, Hayley Raso and Bunny Shaw saw off the Lady Black Cats on a sunny afternoon that saw the City faithful lean their support to former blue Jill Scott, who appeared in the final of TV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
Dominant Everton Women Destroy Sheffield United

A trio of second-half strikes sent Everton Women to the top of Group A in the Continental Cup after a dominating display against Sheffield United. Katja Snoeijs got the ball rolling at Glanford Park, with Hanna Bennison and Jess Park sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory. The Blades had provided a...
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 8

We’re on Day 8 of the World Cup in Qatar, and after today’s games there’s still a lot to play for. Not a ton of Spurs players in action today, but the games were fun if you like upsets. We know that some of you aren’t watching...
Rumour Mongering: Manchester United Join Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo Race

There have been whispers Ecuador World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo is one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets for summer 2023 alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old has impressed massively since joining Brighton in 2021...
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City Contract Extension Good for Both Parties

Being at the right club at the right time with the best conditions of service is the desire of every football manager. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been like a perfect match. But that has not insulated them from the highs and lows of the game. Despite winning the biggest trophies on offer in England, the club has not been able to win its most sought-after piece of silverware, under the Catalan manager. Even after six years of being in charge.
World Cup: Why is Kevin De Bruyne Struggling with Belgium?

No goals. No assists. And Belgium on the brink of an early exit, the World Cup is not going well for Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian national team. Ranked as the second best team in the world at the moment by FIFA, The Red Devils were expected to challenge for the title.
FA Cup Third Round Draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City away at Etihad Stadium

Club football is on hiatus at the moment (at least at the top level), but the season will resume in a month’s time with a couple Premier League matches before our attentions turn to the start of our FA Cup campaign. Unlike everything else, that one has pretty much kept its usual schedule, with the third round (proper) set for the first weekend in January.
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker

The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
Liverpool Eye Ghanaian Impressing In World Cup

It’s a new and novel experience watching Liverpool get linked to impressive World Cup players mid-season. However, this winter tournament has been nothing but new experiences. Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in Ghana’s huge victory over South Korea over the weekend, garnering him plenty of praise and brand new...
Henderson the Player who “Looks After” Jude Bellingham in England Camp

Liverpool fans have been quick to notice that in pictures from the England camp at the World Cup, club captain Jordan Henderson and widely reported top transfer target Jude Bellingham at times appear nearly inseparable. Now, that has been confirmed as more than just confirmation bias from Liverpool fans seeking...
Tottenham January transfer window primer: Talkin’ Goalkeepers

We are continuing with the January transfer window primer series today, and this time the focus is on goalkeepers. Hugo Lloris has been between the sticks at Tottenham Hotspur for what feels like forever, and he’s been an extremely reliable option since he joined the club from Lyon in 2012. Hugo’s elite shot-stopping ability is what has established him as one of the best goalkeepers in the past decade, which includes his status as the French national team’s number one in that same period. However, Lloris has always had mistakes in his locker in large part due to lapses of concentration, and at times has shown some discomfort in having the ball at his feet and playing out of the back.
Christian Pulisic injury: Tracking the USMNT star’s status for the round of 16

Late in the first half of Tuesday’ do-or-die match against Iran, Christian Pulisic came through for the United States, scoring one of the the most important goals in USMNT history as he put a pass from Sergiño Dest past Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand to give the United States a 1-0 lead.
Konaté and France Secure World Cup Advancement while England Struggle

After playing a key role in France’s game one victory over Australia at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konaté made way for Raphaël Varane against Denmark on Saturday but was introduced in the second half and was on the pitch for France’s second goal in a 2-1 win.
Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January

Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...

