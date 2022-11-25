ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Aztecs Edge Past Anteaters in Final Seconds

With the San Diego State Aztecs trailing UC Irvine by a point in the final seconds of Tuesday night’s game, San Diego State’s Micah Parrish hit a three-pointer from the corner. The Aztecs held on for a 72-69 victory against the Anteaters.
SAN DIEGO, CA

