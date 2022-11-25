Read full article on original website
Crawford: "No Matter How Many Divisions You Conquer, There’s Gonna Be Fans That Don’t Like You"
When Terence Crawford isn't busy chasing his children around the house, the current WBO welterweight champion saunters past his trophy case with his eyes beaming with pride. After aggregating world titles in multiple weight classes, including an undisputed run at 140-pounds, Crawford believes that his ticket to the Hall of Fame was solidified quite some time ago. But while there appears to be no end in sight to his dominance, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has been consistently chastised for his level of opposition.
Adam Azim Aims To Win World Title at Younger Age Than Idol Amir Khan
Adam Azim doesn’t shy away from the big billing. Sky Sports have been happy to ask the question of whether he is “boxing’s next superstar” prior to his seventh professional bout this weekend. Normally that kind of listing is reserved for boxers who have already claimed Olympic medals.
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
Fury: Mayweather is 45 and Fighting Youtubers - Very Difficult To Let Go of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34-years-old, admits that he's simply not ready to walk away from the sport. Back in April, Fury packed Wembley Stadium with 94,000 screaming fans - who watched him score a knockout victory over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. In the aftermath, Fury announced...
Whyte on Win Over Franklin: I Would Have To Hang Them Up If I Lost
Dillian Whyte says he would have had no choice but to retire if he was not able to pull out a victory over Jermaine Franklin. Instead, the longtime Jamaican-British heavyweight contender could be headed toward another big fight—and big payday—against Anthony Joshua early next year in what would be a rematch of their 2015 encounter. Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive defeats to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, won that fight via stoppage.
Anthony Joshua Hopes Tyson Fury Clash Happens at Some Point in 2023
Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is hoping to face domestic rival Tyson Fury in 2023. The two sides were in talks, more than once, for a big money showdown. For one reason or another, their discussions fell apart. Fury returns this Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when he...
Kurbanov vs. Gonzalez, Linares vs. Hamazaryan on December 11
German Titov and RCC Boxing Promotions continue their local activities with a solid fight card, scheduled for Sunday, December 11th, at the DIVS Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The card consists of ten fights, which will feature both recent amateur standouts and well-established contenders. Despite an ongoing armed and political conflict,...
Adam Azim Drops Rylan Charlton Three Times, Stops Him in Two
Adam Azim continued the impressive start to his professional career with a devastating display as he knocked down Rylan Charlton three times on the way to a second-round win at Alexandra Palace in North London. There has been no shortage of hype around Azim, certainly not from Sky Sports and...
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin - CompuBox Punch Stats
Jermaine Franklin landed 23 more body punches than the “Body Snatcher”. Franklin also landed 27 more jabs than Dillian Whyte. Whyte landed 6 more power punches than Franklin. In a fight where both combatants were separated by 5 or more punches landed in only three rounds, the judges seemed to tilt the fight to Whyte because he landed the more eye-catching power punches.
Bob Arum: Buying ‘A Piece of Top Rank is Very, Very Expensive … No Incentive to Sell’
Top Rank won't be under new ownership anytime soon, it appears. Bob Arum, the nonagenarian head of Top Rank, the respected firm that he founded in 1973, recently indicated that he is not as keen on selling his promotional company as he has been in previous years. In 2020, Arum...
Wilder's Manager Eager To Strike Joshua Deal, Holds Nose on Joshua-Whyte Rematch
Shelly Finkel, the co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says his client is ready and willing to fight Anthony Joshua next. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has heavy interest in that fight - but he wants the British star to have a comeback bout first. Joshua has dropped decisions...
David Benavidez Isn't Taking Caleb Plant Lightly: "Caleb Is A Good Fighter, It's Not Gonna Be Easy"
At one point, David Benavidez slumped his shoulders in despair. Although the 26-year-old aggregated a flawless record and two separate world title reigns, the elite of the super middleweight division showed little to no interest in facing him. Nevertheless, after years of bellyaching and calling out all comers, Benavidez (26-0,...
Queensberry Promotions Issue Statement on Report of Zolani Tete's Positive Drug Test
Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions have issued an official statement with respect to the recent overseas reports of former world champion Zolani Tete testing positive for a banned substance in connection with his July fight with Jason Cunningham. According to a report published this past Monday by The Daily Dispatch, a...
'Bam' Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBC Flyweight Title Fight Eyed For March 2023
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez can enjoy a modest holiday celebration ahead of eyeing a second divisional title. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal was reached between the respective camps of San Antonio’s Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez for their ordered WBO flyweight title fight. Eddie Hearn—whose Matchroom Boxing co-promotes Rodriguez along with Teiken Promotions—revealed a targeted time frame of March for the bout, with the proposed deal allowing all parties to avoid a purse bid hearing.
Photos: Estrada, Chocolatito - Face-Off at Desert Diamond Arena
Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez meet in an epic trilogy fight on Saturday night (December 3) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on DAZN – and the Super-Flyweight legends opened up on their remarkable journeys to the pinnacle of the sport. (photos by Melina Pizano)
Jermell Charlo Lashes Out at Terence Crawford: He’s Just Jealous; Scared of Spence
Jermell Charlo knows who he’s siding with when it comes to the bungled Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. undisputed welterweight championship. Charlo, the undisputed 154-pound champion from Houston, recently backed his stablemate and fellow Texan Spence after talks between Crawford and Spence broke down earlier last month. Crawford mostly blamed Al Haymon, Spence’s advisor and the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, for the collapse in negotiations, saying that a lack of transparency from Haymon on certain financial matters was a major dealbreaker.
Ryan Garcia on Tank: Once He Gets Hit, Let’s See How He Reacts!
Ryan Garcia thinks he has one up on Gervonta Davis in the “facing adversity” category. The undefeated lightweight attraction from Victorville, California, found himself momentarily in dire straits during the second round of his lightweight bout with Luke Campbell last January. England’s Campbell landed an overhand left that dropped Garcia to the canvas. Garcia, however, would quickly recover and go on to stop the Briton in the seventh round via body shot.
Patrick Teixeira Returns With 1st Round Knockout, Calls Out Munguia, Fundora, Madrimov
Patrick Teixeira returned home and to the win column with his latest ring appearance. The hope in the year ahead is to return to the contender stage. The former WBO junior middleweight titlist ended a three-fight skid with a first-round knockout of Venezuela’s Adrian Perez this past Saturday at Hotel Golden Park in Sorocaba, Brazil. A double right hook put Perez down and out at 2:10 of the opening round, leaving Sao Paolo’s Teixeira with his first win on home soil since April 2018 and his first win of any kind since outpointing then-unbeaten Carlos Adames in their November 2019 interim WBO title fight.
Prograis: Jose Ramirez Been Ducking Me For 5 Years; Now I Got This Belt, He Wanna Fight Me
Regis Prograis smiled as a reporter read a message Jose Ramirez sent him for the newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion. Prograis realizes he has something Ramirez wants now and understands that their fight seems inevitable. According to the WBC’s rules related to fights for vacant championships, Prograis must make...
