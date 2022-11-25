Read full article on original website
Josh Jacobs caps historically productive game with 86-yard overtime touchdown
Josh Jacobs ran 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:20 left in overtime to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and cap a historic day for the former Alabama running back on Sunday. Jacobs had the second-longest overtime touchdown run in NFL history...
Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
NFL Monday night: Steelers rally to down Colts
Pittsburgh stopped the Indianapolis Colts on a fourth-and-3 snap at Steelers 26-yard line with 24 seconds remaining to preserve a 24-17 victory on Monday night. Pittsburgh dominated the first half, keeping the football 13:56 more than the Colts and building a 16-3 lead. The Colts wiped out that advantage with two third-quarter touchdowns to take a 17-16 lead into the final period – and it might have been more, but between its touchdowns Indianapolis lost a fumble on a first-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 1-yard line.
Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson enters transfer portal for second time
Former Alabama and current Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson entered the transfer portal for a second time Monday, On3 Sports reported. Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, spent three seasons as a backup at Alabama from 2019-21. He did not throw a pass until his third season, when he served as Bryce Young’s primary backup and went 10-of-16 for 150 yards.
Alabama NFL roundup: Brian Robinson Jr. hits 100 for Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. said he tolerates “the little bit of pain that I have going on personally just to be out on the field.” And he’s not talking about a football injury. On Aug. 28, the former Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Alabama standout was shot...
After Ohio State’s loss, where does Alabama rank in polls ahead of final CFP rankings?
The College Football Playoff committee’s weekly rankings Tuesday evening are most important, but Sunday’s editions of the Associated Press and AFCA coaches polls gave an indication of Alabama’s chances of making the four-team playoff. Alabama was No. 6 in both polls, moving up from a No. 7...
Alabama alumni lead at 3 positions in Pro Bowl voting
Two weeks into the fan voting for the Pro Bowl, three Alabama alumni are leading at their positions. The NFL released the top vote-getters on Monday, with Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers leading at AFC free safety, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans leading at AFC running back and Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears leading at NFC free safety.
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
How Herb Jones outfoxed the Thunder in Pelicans’ win
New Orleans guard Herb Jones made the final few seconds of the Pelicans’ 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder memorable without a top-10 dunk or a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Monday night. The Pelicans had a two-point lead when New Orleans center Zion Williamson missed a shot with 6.5...
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
Assessing Hugh Freeze the recruiter and what it means for Auburn football
The newest head coach of the Auburn Tigers needed a track record of gathering talent in the always-competitive Southeastern Conference. The Plains hasn’t welcomed a top-10 class since 2017 and no five-star has chosen Auburn in four cycles. Enter Hugh Freeze. With the various investigations into his misconduct has...
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Steelers-Colts live stream (11/28): How to watch Monday Night Football online, TV, time
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts face off on Monday, Nov. 28. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career.
Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you
This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
What TV channel is Panthers-Broncos on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Nov. 27. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL...
UAB expected to hire former NFL QB Trent Dilfer as head coach
UAB is expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach, sources told AL.com. The deal has not been finalized but it is expected to in the coming days. Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, currently serves as a high school football...
Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
Tom Brady on Jalen Hurts: ‘He’s playing at a very, very high level’
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night drew plenty of praise from football analysts, including seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady. Both players are quarterbacks for division-leading teams in the NFC. Brady’s Tampa...
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze refutes report he has to ‘relinquish control’ of social media accounts
(Update: During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze told reporters he is not relinquishing control of his social media accounts, despite a report that said otherwise. He added how could you in today’s college football, but “there’s maybe some wisdom in that.” Freeze did add, however, he has not been on social media the past few weeks and has had someone else on the account.)
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze
Auburn’s search for its next head coach culminated Monday. After four weeks and what new athletics director John Cohen described as “a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search,” Auburn tabbed Hugh Freeze for the job. Freeze, who previously coached five seasons at Ole Miss, spent the last four seasons at Liberty before Cohen zeroed in on him for the position.
