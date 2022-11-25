ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AL.com

NFL Monday night: Steelers rally to down Colts

Pittsburgh stopped the Indianapolis Colts on a fourth-and-3 snap at Steelers 26-yard line with 24 seconds remaining to preserve a 24-17 victory on Monday night. Pittsburgh dominated the first half, keeping the football 13:56 more than the Colts and building a 16-3 lead. The Colts wiped out that advantage with two third-quarter touchdowns to take a 17-16 lead into the final period – and it might have been more, but between its touchdowns Indianapolis lost a fumble on a first-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 1-yard line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson enters transfer portal for second time

Former Alabama and current Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson entered the transfer portal for a second time Monday, On3 Sports reported. Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, spent three seasons as a backup at Alabama from 2019-21. He did not throw a pass until his third season, when he served as Bryce Young’s primary backup and went 10-of-16 for 150 yards.
TEMPE, AZ
Alabama alumni lead at 3 positions in Pro Bowl voting

Two weeks into the fan voting for the Pro Bowl, three Alabama alumni are leading at their positions. The NFL released the top vote-getters on Monday, with Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers leading at AFC free safety, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans leading at AFC running back and Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears leading at NFC free safety.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
How Herb Jones outfoxed the Thunder in Pelicans’ win

New Orleans guard Herb Jones made the final few seconds of the Pelicans’ 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder memorable without a top-10 dunk or a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Monday night. The Pelicans had a two-point lead when New Orleans center Zion Williamson missed a shot with 6.5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you

This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
AUBURN, AL
Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze refutes report he has to ‘relinquish control’ of social media accounts

(Update: During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze told reporters he is not relinquishing control of his social media accounts, despite a report that said otherwise. He added how could you in today’s college football, but “there’s maybe some wisdom in that.” Freeze did add, however, he has not been on social media the past few weeks and has had someone else on the account.)
AUBURN, AL
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze

Auburn’s search for its next head coach culminated Monday. After four weeks and what new athletics director John Cohen described as “a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search,” Auburn tabbed Hugh Freeze for the job. Freeze, who previously coached five seasons at Ole Miss, spent the last four seasons at Liberty before Cohen zeroed in on him for the position.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

