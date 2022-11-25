ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Larry Brown Sports

Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral

It was an up-and-down regular season for Alabama this year. The team had some good wins, but also had some tough losses to Tennessee and LSU. Those two losses have prevented the Crimson Tide from being in the SEC Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff. Those tough losses...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State

We're getting down to the wire when it comes to the final College Football Playoff rankings. The regular season is officially over and all eyes are now on the Power Five conference championship games. The winners and losers of those games will set the stage for the final CFP rankings, which come out on Dec. 4.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson enters transfer portal for second time

Former Alabama and current Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson entered the transfer portal for a second time Monday, On3 Sports reported. Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, spent three seasons as a backup at Alabama from 2019-21. He did not throw a pass until his third season, when he served as Bryce Young’s primary backup and went 10-of-16 for 150 yards.
TEMPE, AZ
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you

This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiples messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans

Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn’s Hugh Freeze refutes report he has to ‘relinquish control’ of social media accounts

(Update: During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze told reporters he is not relinquishing control of his social media accounts, despite a report that said otherwise. He added how could you in today’s college football, but “there’s maybe some wisdom in that.” Freeze did add, however, he has not been on social media the past few weeks and has had someone else on the account.)
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze

Auburn’s search for its next head coach culminated Monday. After four weeks and what new athletics director John Cohen described as “a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search,” Auburn tabbed Hugh Freeze for the job. Freeze, who previously coached five seasons at Ole Miss, spent the last four seasons at Liberty before Cohen zeroed in on him for the position.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

