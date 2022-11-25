ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-Profit Receives Grant to help Seniors from becoming Homeless

CHULA VISTA - Some seniors in San Diego's South Bay will continue to have a roof over their heads thanks to some new grant funding. The Community Congregational Development Corporation recently awarded a $350,000 grant to Serving Seniors for its Senior Homelessness Prevention Program. The program provides a small amount of financial support and services to low-income elderly adults in the South Bay who are deemed at risk of becoming homeless.
Salvation Army serves 2K people in San Diego this Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO — This Thanksgiving, non-profits across the county served hot meals for the needy, including the Salvation Army. For 25 years, Adrienne Pierre has volunteered at the annual giveaway, saying she started helping out after a traumatic life experience. "I remember 25 years ago, something happened in my...
Point Loma Preschool Abruptly Shuts Down

SAN DIEGO - A Point Loma Pre-school and Day Care Center abruptly closes its doors. The Honey Bear Daycare and Child Care Center in Point Loma is no more. After 55 years, the center locked up the gates for the final time right before Thanksgiving. "The fact that the teachers...
East County firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving together

EL CAJON, Calif. — Working the holidays is part of the job as a first responder. Firefighters at Heartland Fire and Rescue stayed busy with calls but still made the best of their Thanksgiving. "It's a fun time, we're like a big family," said Carson Cox, a probationary firefighter...
Mayor Gloria signs order cracking down on fentanyl

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday signed an executive order to address the illicit fentanyl crisis in the city by strengthening and prioritizing law enforcement for crimes related to the sale of the drug. Fentanyl overdoses claimed the lives of more than 800 San Diegans last year, 113...
64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route

🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
Tips to overcome holiday depression and anxiety

SAN DIEGO — It's the most wonderful time of the year, but the season can cause some to feel the holiday blues. "It's a lot of stress for people," said Mary Cipriani, a therapist at San Diego Institute for Couples and Families. She and Marc Sherman specialize in marriage and family therapy.
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
