Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Non-Profit Receives Grant to help Seniors from becoming Homeless
CHULA VISTA - Some seniors in San Diego's South Bay will continue to have a roof over their heads thanks to some new grant funding. The Community Congregational Development Corporation recently awarded a $350,000 grant to Serving Seniors for its Senior Homelessness Prevention Program. The program provides a small amount of financial support and services to low-income elderly adults in the South Bay who are deemed at risk of becoming homeless.
Vista’s ‘Toy Man’ donates to those in need for 34th year
Vista's "Toy Man" has marked his 34th consecutive year donating food, toys and clothes to those in need in San Diego.
Operation Santa: How you can help fulfill a holiday wish for a child in need in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Santa is busy recruiting elves at the United States Postal Service. On Monday, USPS kicked off Operation Santa, a campaign where children can write to Santa and people can help him fulfill their wishes by adopting a letter. Operation Santa has been around for 100 years...
University of San Diego developing Black student initiative for rising 6th graders
SAN DIEGO — To uplift Black students in San Diego County, the University of San Diego is developing an initiative to better pave the way towards higher education. Starting next summer, USD’s School of Learning and Education Sciences is launching its Black Ingenious Initiative known as BiGI. “I...
Salvation Army serves 2K people in San Diego this Thanksgiving
SAN DIEGO — This Thanksgiving, non-profits across the county served hot meals for the needy, including the Salvation Army. For 25 years, Adrienne Pierre has volunteered at the annual giveaway, saying she started helping out after a traumatic life experience. "I remember 25 years ago, something happened in my...
iheart.com
Point Loma Preschool Abruptly Shuts Down
SAN DIEGO - A Point Loma Pre-school and Day Care Center abruptly closes its doors. The Honey Bear Daycare and Child Care Center in Point Loma is no more. After 55 years, the center locked up the gates for the final time right before Thanksgiving. "The fact that the teachers...
East County firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving together
EL CAJON, Calif. — Working the holidays is part of the job as a first responder. Firefighters at Heartland Fire and Rescue stayed busy with calls but still made the best of their Thanksgiving. "It's a fun time, we're like a big family," said Carson Cox, a probationary firefighter...
Mayor Gloria signs order cracking down on fentanyl
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday signed an executive order to address the illicit fentanyl crisis in the city by strengthening and prioritizing law enforcement for crimes related to the sale of the drug. Fentanyl overdoses claimed the lives of more than 800 San Diegans last year, 113...
thevistapress.com
64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route
🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
'Triumph Together' creates magical memories for children battling cancer
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, 'Giving Tuesday' is a day for people to give back. In this Zevely Zone, I profile a new non-profit organization called Triumph Together. 24-year-old Jack Gates is a former Division 1 hockey player. Sports created so many incredible memories...
Tips to overcome holiday depression and anxiety
SAN DIEGO — It's the most wonderful time of the year, but the season can cause some to feel the holiday blues. "It's a lot of stress for people," said Mary Cipriani, a therapist at San Diego Institute for Couples and Families. She and Marc Sherman specialize in marriage and family therapy.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
San Diego mayor signs order cracking down on fentanyl sales, trafficking
Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday signed an executive order to address the illicit fentanyl crisis in the city by strengthening and prioritizing law enforcement for crimes related to the sale of the drug.
‘Lights at the Lake’ drive-through holiday display open in Santee
A drive-through holiday show is now open on select dates at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve, said Park and Recreation Operations Administrator Shawna Fakhouri.
When San Diego Will Start Charging Everyone for Trash
San Diegans agreed this election cycle that the city should be able to charge everyone for trash collection. While the city could impose it as soon as a 12-month cost of service study is complete, it’ll likely take a lot longer. Recall that until Measure B passed this month,...
Drug use, homelessness, and crime: Ocean Beach community said area is on brink of disaster
SAN DIEGO — After CBS 8 aired a story about an Ocean Beach nurse anesthetist who was attacked leaving an OB restaurant, many people started posting their Ocean Beach experiences online. Stories of getting assaulted, threatened, peeping Toms, and harassed. We called San Diego Police to find out why...
Thousands flock to Balboa Park for Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving 5k
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diegans flocked to Balboa Park for Father Joe’s Village’s 21st Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5k presented by Aya Healthcare. Some have said it is crazy to wake up early on a holiday to run a few miles, while others participate year after year.
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
Bakersfield Channel
Thanksgiving Miracle: Retired officer searches for four months in the wild and finds runaway cat
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This cat all cozied up in her San Diego home, just spent four months in the wild. Her name is Max. She ran away from her owners, Nori and Mike Johnson, while they were all camping at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. “She ran...
San Diegans have one day remaining to file tax refund claims
San Diegans have one day left to file a tax refund claim if owed by the county, County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Tuesday.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 4