Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill set to open today

CLIFTON — For the 34th season, the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be lit and open for the holiday season.

Clifton Mill will open at 5:00 p.m. today. Lights will be on from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“You know we add something new every year,” said Anthony Satariano, co-owner of Historic Clifton Mill. “We don’t rest on our laurels.”

The Village of Clifton is in Greene County, three miles east of Yellow Springs on State Route 343, six miles south of Springfield, and three miles north of Cedarville on State Route 72.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will run from its opening on November 25 to December 30. Admission is $10 Monday through Wednesday and $15 Thursday through Sunday. Children ages three and under are admitted free.

