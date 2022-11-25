Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
CFP rankings live stream (11/29): How to watch online, TV, time; Will Alabama, Ohio State be No. 5?
The latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The rankings will be unveiled by the 12-member selection committee, which is charged with the task of choosing the four semifinal teams that will play for a berth in the national championship team.
College Football Awards Show finalists released, Alabama has 1
The annual College Football Awards Show has seen a considerable Alabama influence over the years. That won’t be the case this time around. Linebacker Will Anderson is the only finalist of the group as one of three up for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the national defensive player of the year. The other finalists are Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati and Tuli Tuipulotu of USC.
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
Everything Interim Coach Cadillac Williams Said After Auburn's Loss at Alabama
The Tigers were able to run, but Alabama capitalized on turnovers and explosive plays en route to the 49-27 victory in the Iron Bowl.
UAB football players send open letter to President Ray Watts regarding Blazers’ coaching search
The UAB football team is taking matters into its own hands. Only a few days removed from a bowl-clinching win in the regular-season finale, the Blazers have banded together to conceive and send an open letter to UAB president Ray Watts in response to the search for UAB’s permanent head coach.
Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama
Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game
It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
How to get tickets to see Blake Shelton in Birmingham this February
Blake Shelton is headed to the Magic City to preform at the Legacy Arena for his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The show is scheduled to kick off Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean set to preform. Prices for the Birmingham...
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert rock Alabama, leave ringing ears behind
While many Alabamians braved long Black Friday lines and the sight of Thanksgiving leftovers last week, hundreds of others packed an Alabama arena to hear the deafening chords of heavy metal band, Five Finger Death Punch. The band, with supporting acts Cory Marks and Brantley Gilbert, performed at the Legacy...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
Birmingham City Council approves paying $1 million a year to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to allocate $1 million annually to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years. The proposal was unanimously approved by the council’s budget and finance committee on November 14 and unanimously approved by the full council.
Alabama prison workers arrested on corruption charges
An Alabama prison captain and former lieutenant were arrested Monday night on charges of bribery. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, is charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain. Centauria Darnise Olds, a former prison system...
Birmingham’s Mercedes-Benz Marathon coming to end after 21 years, 200,000 runners
After more than two decades, the Mercedes-Benz marathon is calling it quits. The final marathon weekend of events will take place in Birmingham, Feb. 10 through 12 next year. The Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon will all start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
Vestavia Hills parents told of high school threat: No weapons found on campus
Parents of Vestavia Hills High School students learned Tuesday of a recent threat made by a student. Superintendent Todd Freeman in an email to parents said school and police officials were recently made aware of statements by a student which constituted a threat to the school. “School resource officers and...
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Birmingham’s Crestwood Boulevard
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Birmingham that also injured two others. The wreck happened at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Crestwood Boulevard near Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks two victims had to be extricated from the...
