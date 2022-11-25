ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

College Football Awards Show finalists released, Alabama has 1

The annual College Football Awards Show has seen a considerable Alabama influence over the years. That won’t be the case this time around. Linebacker Will Anderson is the only finalist of the group as one of three up for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the national defensive player of the year. The other finalists are Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati and Tuli Tuipulotu of USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama

Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
AUBURN, AL
WFMJ.com

Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game

It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
AL.com

Alabama prison workers arrested on corruption charges

An Alabama prison captain and former lieutenant were arrested Monday night on charges of bribery. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, is charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain. Centauria Darnise Olds, a former prison system...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

