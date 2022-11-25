Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Power of the Mad Woman
There’s something vaguely tantalizing about the woman who goes off the rails. From Evelyn Couch losing her mind in a grocery store parking lot in Fried Green Tomatoes to Britney Spears shaving her head, we watch — unable to turn away.
Your Ninth House In Astrology Determines Your Sense Of Adventure
POV: Your friend asked for your birth time once and can now predict your major life events with scary accuracy. They knew precisely when you’d have an epiphany to go back to school. They saw your travel plans coming way before you even knew you wanted to broaden your horizons. What kind of sorcery is this, and how do you tune in? Familiarize yourself with the houses in astrology, and you’ll be graced with all kinds of cosmic foresight. For intel on topics like education and foreign travel, you’ll want to get acquainted specifically with the ninth house in astrology.
Opinion: Dating Someone That Lacks Empathy Is Exhausting
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
The Okinawans' advice on living a long and happy life
Did you know that the Japanese language does not have the word “retirement” in its vocabulary? According to the Japanese, everyone has an ikigai — a reason for living and purpose in life.
Sad thoughts can often scatter just by changing your perspective. Sometimes they stick to us like resin and it seems to us that we are twice as heavy, and weaker and it is difficult for us to move and fight this melancholy.
Gaslighting: Merriam-Webster picks its word of the year
When British playwright Patrick Hamilton wrote Gas Light in 1938, little did he know how often the word would be used in the 21st Century. Merriam-Webster, America's oldest dictionary publisher, has just chosen "gaslighting" as its word of the year. Searches on its website for the word have spiked by...
