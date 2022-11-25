ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting

The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions. In a statement, the Chinese...
KTVZ

Belarus dissident Maria Kolesnikova in intensive care, opposition spokesman says

A prominent Belarusian opposition figure, who has been serving an 11-year prison sentence after leading mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, is in intensive care after undergoing surgery, an opposition spokesman said Tuesday. Maria Kolesnikova was taken to a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel, placed in a...
KTVZ

Twitter is no longer enforcing its Covid misinformation policy

Twitter said it will no longer enforce its longstanding Covid misinformation policy, yet another sign of how Elon Musk plans to transform the social media company he bought a month ago. In 2020, Twitter developed an extensive set of rules that sought to prohibit “harmful misinformation” about the virus and...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops step up attacks as Zelensky warns of more losses for Russia

Russian forces have up their attacks on the Ukraine war’s southern and eastern fronts, forcing Ukranians to flee for bomb shelters, as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation was only getting more difficult for his citizens.Vladimir Putin’s forces rained artillery, mortar and tank fire in the eastern Donetsk last night, in a visible escalation of its offensive in the region which has witnessed fierce fighting this month."The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance" in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, and warned that...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rachel Marsden: 'Western values' mean nothing with Venezuela

Wonder how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau feels now that U.S. President Joe Biden is turning to Venezuela to ramp up oil for Western markets? You know, the same Venezuela whose President Nicolas Maduro still has a $15 million State Department bounty on his head for unqualified “narco-terrorism” (despite that being primarily the domain of U.S. allies in neighboring Colombia). The same Venezuela that Washington has spent years relentlessly denigrating,...
