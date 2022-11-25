Read full article on original website
Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases
Hong Kong’s leader said he’ll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The announcement came Monday, hours after the Court of Final Appeal (CFA),...
Chinese health officials defend zero-Covid policy but pledge to rectify some measures amid protests
China’s top health officials have pledged to rectify Covid-19 control measures to reduce their impact on people’s lives, while deflecting blame for public frustration away from the policy itself, in their first press briefing since protests erupted against the government’s stringent zero-Covid policy over the weekend. Lockdowns...
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions. In a statement, the Chinese...
Pope Francis calls Chechens and Buryats ‘the cruelest’ Russian troops fighting in Ukraine
Pope Francis has described two of Russia’s ethnic minority groups, the Chechens and Buryats, as some of the “cruelest” troops fighting in Ukraine. The pontiff was speaking in an interview with a Jesuit magazine, America, which was published on Monday but took place on November 22, according to the outlet.
Belarus dissident Maria Kolesnikova in intensive care, opposition spokesman says
A prominent Belarusian opposition figure, who has been serving an 11-year prison sentence after leading mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, is in intensive care after undergoing surgery, an opposition spokesman said Tuesday. Maria Kolesnikova was taken to a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel, placed in a...
Kyiv says it ‘won’t let Putin steal Christmas’ as Russian attacks threaten bleak winter in Ukraine
The mayor of Kyiv has said the city “cannot let Putin steal our Christmas” as Ukrainians prepare to tentatively celebrate the festive season with darkened trees while Russian airstrikes knock out power and wreak havoc on critical infrastructure. Christmas trees will be erected across the Ukrainian capital to...
Twitter is no longer enforcing its Covid misinformation policy
Twitter said it will no longer enforce its longstanding Covid misinformation policy, yet another sign of how Elon Musk plans to transform the social media company he bought a month ago. In 2020, Twitter developed an extensive set of rules that sought to prohibit “harmful misinformation” about the virus and...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops step up attacks as Zelensky warns of more losses for Russia
Russian forces have up their attacks on the Ukraine war’s southern and eastern fronts, forcing Ukranians to flee for bomb shelters, as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation was only getting more difficult for his citizens.Vladimir Putin’s forces rained artillery, mortar and tank fire in the eastern Donetsk last night, in a visible escalation of its offensive in the region which has witnessed fierce fighting this month."The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance" in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, and warned that...
South Dakota governor bans state employees from using TikTok on government devices
South Dakota’s governor signed an executive order on Tuesday banning state agencies, employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on government devices, citing “the growing national security threat” posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform. “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations...
5 things to know for Nov. 29: Same-sex marriage, World Cup, Strike, Volcano, Twitter
A monstrous trio of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are expected to create challenges across the Southeast and Mississippi Valley today as more than 40 million people are under severe weather threats. CNN’s storm tracker and current satellite images show areas of Mississippi and Louisiana have the greatest potential for severe weather in the coming hours.
Rachel Marsden: 'Western values' mean nothing with Venezuela
Wonder how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau feels now that U.S. President Joe Biden is turning to Venezuela to ramp up oil for Western markets? You know, the same Venezuela whose President Nicolas Maduro still has a $15 million State Department bounty on his head for unqualified “narco-terrorism” (despite that being primarily the domain of U.S. allies in neighboring Colombia). The same Venezuela that Washington has spent years relentlessly denigrating,...
