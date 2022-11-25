ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day

Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Getting Mentioned For Prominent College Job

Urban Meyer has not coached in college in four years, but that doesn't mean he isn't still being mentioned for jobs. The latest opening people are imagining Meyer as a fit for is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are looking for a new head coach after Luke Fickell agreed to take over the reins at Wisconsin.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit's alma mater Ohio State may have one less loss than Alabama, but the "College GameDay" analyst doesn't believe they should rank ahead of the Crimson Tide coming out of rivalry week. “[Alabama's] two losses were on the last plays of the game in two of the toughest atmospheres...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement

After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit

South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'

With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Report: Big-Name College Quarterbacks Considering Transfer

Caleb Williams was arguably the biggest transfer of the 2022 college football offseason, when he followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC. Could we have another big-name college football quarterback transfer this year?. According to a report, multiple "big-name" college quarterbacks are considering a transfer this offseason. The NCAA's Transfer...
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff

Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy