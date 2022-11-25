Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day
Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
SEC Football: Auburn getting ‘Freezed’ out or ‘Gus Malzahn 2.0’
Many SEC football fans, especially Alabama fans may love the title of this post, but for sure Auburn fans will hate it. The Aubie hate is ironic since the Malzahn 2.0 statement comes from an Auburn fan. The day after the Iron Bowl was supposed to be when Auburn named...
If Hugh Freeze becomes Auburn football coach, his first task is obvious | Opinion
Auburn football was never quite as bad as Bryan Harsin made it look, but the Tigers also are not nearly as talented as they should be.
Urban Meyer Getting Mentioned For Prominent College Job
Urban Meyer has not coached in college in four years, but that doesn't mean he isn't still being mentioned for jobs. The latest opening people are imagining Meyer as a fit for is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are looking for a new head coach after Luke Fickell agreed to take over the reins at Wisconsin.
SEC Quarterback Announces He's Entering The Transfer Portal
A quarterback in the SEC is leaving his school. That player is Luke Altmyer of the Ole Miss Rebels. The sophomore quarterback announced he is entering the transfer portal on Monday. Altmyer played two seasons for the Rebels, appearing in eight games and making his first career start against the ...
Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Clowney Announces Departure
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
Kirk Herbstreit Makes Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit's alma mater Ohio State may have one less loss than Alabama, but the "College GameDay" analyst doesn't believe they should rank ahead of the Crimson Tide coming out of rivalry week. “[Alabama's] two losses were on the last plays of the game in two of the toughest atmospheres...
Four Texas A&M players enter the transfer portal
Texas A&M finished out a disappointing 5-7 campaign with a win over No. 5 LSU on Saturday. While the Aggies ended 2022 on a bit of a high note, the transfer portal is already becoming a factor in College Station. Four Texas A&M players entered the transfer portal over the...
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement
After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
The Rose Bowl Reportedly Makes Significant Decision On College Football Playoff
Recent discussions over expansion to the College Football Playoff have left one historical bowl game uncertain about its future. In every season since the change to the four-team playoff format, the Rose Bowl has either hosted a semifinal game or held their matchup in the prime television ...
Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes College Football Playoff plea after Iron Bowl rout
Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.
247Sports
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit
South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
247Sports
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'
With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
WATCH: LSU player appears to level Texas A&M fan rushing the field
An unidentified LSU player completely leveled a Texas A&M fan who was rushing the field after the Aggies’ 38-23 upset of the No. 5 Tigers. The fan was knocked to the ground hard enough to where his hat flew off his head. There are two ways to look at...
Report: Big-Name College Quarterbacks Considering Transfer
Caleb Williams was arguably the biggest transfer of the 2022 college football offseason, when he followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC. Could we have another big-name college football quarterback transfer this year?. According to a report, multiple "big-name" college quarterbacks are considering a transfer this offseason. The NCAA's Transfer...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff
Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
247Sports
Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
Comments / 1