Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
BBC
Head of the Royal Navy defends handling of rape allegations
The head of the Royal Navy has defended the way the service handles allegations of rape and sexual abuse. Adm Sir Ben Key told BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House the Navy had changed how it investigates complaints. The First Sea Lord insisted independent investigations would be slower and "lead to...
BBC
Belfast rape: Man jailed for five years for raping schoolgirl
A man who raped a teenage schoolgirl twice within 24 hours has been given a 64-month sentence. Darren Clarke, 22, from Beechmount Grove in west Belfast, previously entered guilty pleas to a total of four offences committed on 31 January 2018. These included two counts of rape, one attempted rape...
BBC
Japan death row prisoners sue government to stop hangings
Three death row prisoners in Japan are taking the government to court as they fight to end the practice of execution by hanging. The inmates argue hanging - currently the only means of execution in the country - is inhumane. They are also seeking 33 million yen ($238,000; £198,000) in...
BBC
Deaths in Scottish prisons at record high
A record number of people have died in Scottish prisons in the past three years. A report, by academics at Glasgow University, shows there have been 121 deaths since the start of 2020, with suicide and drugs deaths on the rise. The rate of suicide and drugs deaths in Scottish...
BBC
Palace of Westminster: Possible remains of medieval Thames river wall found
Possible remains of the medieval Thames shoreline have been uncovered by experts restoring the Palace of Westminster. The stone structures, under a section of the House of Lords chamber, are likely to be at least 700 years old. Engineers spent thousands of hours investigating and drilling boreholes as part of...
BBC
Bridgend: Police get extra time to question suspects after babies' bodies found
Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child. Police were called to a property in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill,...
BBC
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
BBC
Sheku Bayoh police conducted 'hard stop' - expert
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has been told that police left themselves with little room to back down when they first confronted him. Police safety training expert Martin Graves said the officers could have stayed back and monitored Mr Bayoh, 31, from a distance. Instead they conducted a "hard stop," which...
BBC
The Supreme Court judgement is clear but not what Nicola Sturgeon wanted
Clarity was what Nicola Sturgeon asked for and clarity is what she now has from the UK Supreme Court. The judges have made clear that the law does not allow Holyrood to legislate for an independence referendum without Westminster's agreement. That means there will not be an indyref2 on 19...
BBC
Teenager charged following Dumfries former convent fire
A teenager has been arrested and charged following a fire at a former convent in Dumfries. Emergency services were called out to the incident on the town's Maxwell Street in the early hours of 9 August. A short Police Scotland statement confirmed that a 19-year-old had now been arrested and...
BBC
Witness gave obvious nod to juror, court hears
A jury tampering trial has been told how during a hearing over drugs charges, a witness gave a "very obvious" nod to a juror. At Warwick Crown Court in 2018, Leslie Allen was accused of having cocaine and cannabis valued at £150,000. The separate proceedings probing the propriety of...
BBC
Ramsgate crash: Father and daughter deaths avoidable, court hears
A crash which killed a father and daughter and injured three other members of their family was entirely avoidable, a court has heard. Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, died when a car hit five pedestrians in Ramsgate, Kent, on 10 August. Ms Sella was pregnant at the time...
BBC
Onshore wind: Grant Shapps criticised for 'nonsense' claims
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has been criticised after claiming wind turbines are now "so big" they cannot be built on land. Friends of the Earth said this was "nonsense", while Greenpeace said onshore wind was "thriving". The government is facing a rebellion from some of its own MPs who want...
BBC
Rochdale drug dealing couple who led 'lavish lifestyle' jailed
A couple who dealt heroin and crack cocaine to fund a "lavish lifestyle", including spending £3,000 on two pet cats, have been jailed. Rashid Hussain and Szenm Asghar "flooded" Rochdale with class A drugs and sent texts to vulnerable people through a drugs hotline, police said. More than £35,000...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Sheffield man in court charged with murdering couple
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a couple found dead at a house in Sheffield. Police were called to the property in Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday. Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found with "critical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Palliative care: 'My dad should not have been expected to die in office hours'
A woman who struggled to access night-time care for her dying father has told the BBC he "shouldn't have been expected to die in office hours". Tracey Bennett said she was "completely lost" when her dad Michael needed help. Michael, who was in the final stages of cancer, had fallen...
