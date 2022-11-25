ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Awaab Ishak: Councils put 'on notice' following toddler's mould death

Housing providers are being put "on notice" following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, the government has said. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has written to every English council leader and all social housing providers saying they have to improve conditions. Awaab died in Rochdale from a respiratory condition caused by...
BBC

Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'

Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".

Comments / 0

Community Policy