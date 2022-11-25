Read full article on original website
BBC
CCTV footage shows drug-driver hitting motorcyclists
This was the moment a drug-driver seriously injured a couple riding on a motorcycle. Mathew Bell, 49, a former window cleaner for King Charles, has been jailed for 30 months after causing life-changing injuries to Richard and Alison Amner as he overtook a van on a bend. The couple, 58...
BBC
Viral Bradford zebra crossing crashes caught on CCTV
A man living near a zebra crossing which went viral on social media after a spate of crashes has appealed for help, saying he fears someone will "die on my doorstep". Residents near the crossing on Horton Grange Road in west Bradford say they witness near misses "every day". Tahir...
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
BBC
Sarm Heslop: Mum of missing woman 'suffering deeply'
The mother of a woman who vanished from her boyfriend's yacht off the US Virgin Islands says her continued requests to the island's police remain unanswered. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, was reported missing by Ryan Bane from his boat off St John on 8 March 2021. Mrs Street said she...
BBC
Man, 90, and woman, 79, killed in two-car crash
A 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman have died after a two-car crash on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk in the Borders. The accident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Honda Jazz happened at the junction with the B7060 at about 15:25 on Saturday. Both the man...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Teenager charged following Dumfries former convent fire
A teenager has been arrested and charged following a fire at a former convent in Dumfries. Emergency services were called out to the incident on the town's Maxwell Street in the early hours of 9 August. A short Police Scotland statement confirmed that a 19-year-old had now been arrested and...
BBC
Sheku Bayoh police conducted 'hard stop' - expert
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has been told that police left themselves with little room to back down when they first confronted him. Police safety training expert Martin Graves said the officers could have stayed back and monitored Mr Bayoh, 31, from a distance. Instead they conducted a "hard stop," which...
BBC
Salford kidnap attempts: Man arrested after three girls targeted
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap three teenage girls over five days. An investigation was launched after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car at a bus stop in Monton, Salford, at 18:00 GMT on 21 November. Detectives believe the man...
BBC
Basildon police officer 'elbowed' man's head after traffic stop
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Essex Police constable Charlie Thompson struck Zeki Badruddin to the head with his elbow beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January. The 25-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted, was sentenced to 12 weeks...
BBC
Drink driver jailed after he crashed in Barnoldswick injuring baby and boy
A drink driver who crashed with such force that it flipped another car on to its roof, injuring a baby, 12-year-old boy and their mother has been jailed. Michael Holian, 29, who had also taken cocaine and cannabis, was driving an Audi A3 when he smashed into a Vauxhall Zafira in Barnoldswick in February.
BBC
Police seek Reading assault and kidnap victim after arrest
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault after another man was attacked before being dragged into a car and driven off, police have said. The incident took place in Mayfair, Reading, at around 23:40 GMT on Friday. Two men assaulted the victim, dragged him into...
BBC
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
BBC
Frome crash: Student has 'potentially life-changing' injuries
A student remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a coach overturned, police said. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35GMT on Monday. A small number of students from Frome College were injured and taken to hospital. All but one...
BBC
Motorcyclist, 29, killed in head-on collision
A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a head-on collision with a car on a rural road in Fife. The crash, between a Honda motorbike and grey Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Q67 near Kingskettle at about 16:35 on Monday. Police Scotland said the 29-year-old man, who has...
BBC
Five arrested and cash seized in Wiltshire drugs raids
Five people have been arrested following the seizure of drugs in Wiltshire. Cash and class A were discovered in the police operation targeting supply networks across the county. Four warrants were executed in Chippenham, Trowbridge, Devizes and Swindon. Wiltshire Police seized £2,000 in cash in total and drugs with a...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Sheffield man in court charged with murdering couple
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a couple found dead at a house in Sheffield. Police were called to the property in Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday. Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found with "critical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Ramsgate crash: Father and daughter deaths avoidable, court hears
A crash which killed a father and daughter and injured three other members of their family was entirely avoidable, a court has heard. Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, died when a car hit five pedestrians in Ramsgate, Kent, on 10 August. Ms Sella was pregnant at the time...
