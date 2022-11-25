Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
BBC
Sheffield man in court charged with murdering couple
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a couple found dead at a house in Sheffield. Police were called to the property in Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday. Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found with "critical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Skeleton found on Cornwall coast may be shipwrecked sailor
Remains of a human skeleton discovered on a Cornish coastal path could have belonged to a shipwrecked sailor from the 18th or 19th Centuries. The discovery at Trevone, overlooking Newtrain Bay, near Padstow, was made after coastal erosion. Police and forensic experts established the remains were historic and the find...
BBC
'We can only buy one £2.10 school meal a week for our daughter'
Children need nourishing school dinners more than ever before, as many families struggle with the cost of living, a leading expert has warned. BBC News has been speaking to families and schools as they try to tackle the problem. The Raza family - dad Ali, mum Simran and their eight-year-old...
Comments / 0