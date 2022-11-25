ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It is only going MUCH, MUCH worse. Many elderly will die of hypothermia & malnutrition.

BBC

Hampshire: Energy firm in spotlight over smart meter issues

An energy firm has apologised and offered compensation to a number of customers over problems with its smart meters. Several OVO Energy customers have got in touch with the BBC after a case involving an 81-year-old from New Milton in Hampshire. Audrey Risdon told the BBC she had been living...
BBC

Lincolnshire: Utility firms fined £500k for highways work delays

A council has imposed fines of more than half a million pounds on utility companies for rogue signage and overrunning highways works. Figures released by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) showed a 66.74% increase in fines in 2021-22. In total, the authority charged £543,050 for a total of 1,875 permit-breaching days....
BBC

Dozens of electric buses hit Coventry's streets

Fifty more electric buses have begun running in Coventry. Coventry wants to become the UK's first all-electric bus city by 2025 and the new National Express vehicles are the first of up to 300 set to arrive over the next three years, the council says. The authority has received £50m...
BBC

Swindon solar panel park planned to power almost 3,000 homes

A solar panel park capable of producing enough electricity to power a small town is being proposed. The 40-year scheme near Minety, Swindon, would produce enough electricity for 2,700 homes, according to developers Ecotricity Generation Limited. The company said it would also help towards the government's 2050 net zero carbon...
BBC

Cost of living: Park home residents 'falling between the cracks'

South West park home residents feel they are "falling between the cracks" amid delays to energy bill rebates via the Energy Bill Support Scheme. Some park home owners said there were delays because they did not deal directly with energy companies. The government had said households would begin receiving Energy...
Maya Devi

A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’

A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Interesting Engineering

UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet

U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.

