Stereogum
Stream The Chisel & Mess’ Vengefully Catchy Split EP
For the past couple of years, the UK punks in the Chisel have been making hard-driving, heart-filling oi anthems. Every song from the Chisel sounds like it’s been around for your entire life, and all of the make for massive fists-up singalongs. Last year, the Chisel released their full-length debut Retaliation, and it ruled. This past weekend, the Chisel followed that LP with a new split 7″, which they shared with the Mexican band Mess.
Stereogum
One Step Closer – “Dark Blue”
Last year, the young melodic hardcore greats One Step Closer became a Stereogum Band To Watch and released their absolutely kickass debut album This Place You Know. Since then, the Wilkes-Barre band has been touring like crazy, hitting every big hardcore festival and sharing bills with bands like Drug Church. In the months ahead, One Step Closer will head over to Asia and Australia. Today, they’ve dropped a new standalone single, their first since their album arrived. It’s a beast.
Stereogum
Weird Nightmare – “Our Love Will Still Be There” (The Troggs Cover)
Weird Nightmare is the solo project from Alex Edkins, frontman of the great Toronto noise-rock power trio METZ. Under the Weird Nightmare name, Edkins makes music that’s considerably more tuneful than the muscular skree of METZ, though there’s still plenty of rawness in Weird Nightmare’s punked-up power-pop. Edkins released Weird Nightmare’s self-titled debut earlier this year, and he followed it a couple of weeks ago with the stand-alone single “So Far Gone.” Today, Edkins has come out with another new single, and this one is a cover.
Stereogum
Gaz Coombes – “Long Live The Strange”
Supergrass leader Gaz Coombes has a new solo album on the way called Turn The Car Around, which is out in January It’s the follow-up to 2018’s World’s Strongest Man, and he announced it in September with “Don’t Say It’s Over.” Today, Coombes is back with another single, “Long Live The Strange,” which in a press release he says was inspired by going to see the English singer-songwriter Cavetown with his daughter in 2020.
Stereogum
Anna B Savage – “in|FLUX”
Back in September, Anna B Savage returned with a new single, “The Ghost,” and now the London musician is back with news of a new album, in|FLUX, which will be out in February. Today, she’s sharing the album’s title track, a playful, constantly morphing song that encourages in quite the dramatic, theatrical way that Savage wants to be alone.
Stereogum
pause – “怠け者”
One of many great reasons to follow a bunch of artists on Bandcamp is that they might turn you on to other great artists. That’s what happened today when the Japanese slowcore band tree sent out a message to their followers promoting another Japanese slowcore band called pause. It appears that pause only have released one song so far, and it’s a good one. “怠け者” — which translates to “lazy” — is as sad and pretty and shambolic as you could hope. It’s also available as a free download, which is giving me warm, fuzzy flashbacks to the heyday of MP3 blogs. Press play.
Stereogum
The Moldy Peaches Reuniting For First European Shows In 20 Years
Earlier this year, the Moldy Peaches’ Adam Green and Kimya Dawson reunited for the first time in 11 years for a stripped-down performance at the Los Angeles premiere of the NYC ’00s scene documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom. Today, the group has announced that it’ll be getting back together as a full band and will be playing their first European tour dates in 20 years. “We’re excited to be back, older and moldier,” the Moldy Peaches said in a statement. “Let’s see if we still got it! Once a Moldy Peach always a Moldy Peach.”
Stereogum
Livestream Phoenix’s Concert In The Louvre
Phoenix recorded their new album Alpha Zulu at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the Palace of the Louvre while the museum was shut down for the pandemic, and they’re returning to the scene for a livestreamed concert today. The stream is presented by Amazon Music through their Twitch platform, and it kicks off at 9:30PM Paris time (3:30PM ET).
Stereogum
The 1975 Worked On Early Version Of Taylor Swift’s Midnights
The 1975 released their own album this year, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and it turns out they almost had their hands on another big 2022 album: Taylor Swift’s Midnights. Both albums were produced by Jack Antonoff (of course), and during a recent interview at the DTS Sound...
Stereogum
The WAEVE – “Kill Me Again”
In February, Blur’s Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall (the Pipettes) will release their debut album as the WAEVE. They’ve shared “Something Pretty,” “Can I Call You,” and “Drowning” from it already, and today the pair are back with a fourth single, “Kill Me Again.”
Stereogum
Mo Troper – “I Am The Cosmos” (Chris Bell Cover)
In 1974 and 1975, the late Big Star co-leader Chris Bell recorded a solo album that didn’t come out until long after his death. The 27-year-old Bell died in a 1978 car crash, and his only solo album I Am The Cosmos came out 14 years later. That album’s title track has become a kind of cult standard, covered by people like Beck, the Sidekicks, Scarlett Johansson and Pete Yorn, the Jayhawks, This Mortal Coil, and Big Star themselves. Today, Mo Troper has taken a stab at it.
Stereogum
mui zyu – “Rotten Bun”
Earlier this month, Eva Liu announced her debut album as mui zyu, Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century, with the lead single “Ghost With A Peach Skin.” Today, she’s back with another song from it, the opener and quasi-title track, a sweeping and fractured ballad that pulses and builds over five minutes. Here’s what Liu said about the track:
Stereogum
MIKE – “Stop Worry!” (Feat. Sister Nancy)
Last week, the Brooklyn rapper MIKE, a fast-rising standout on the lo-fi underground, got together with Wiki and the Alchemist to release the three-song collaborative EP One More. Next month, MIKE will follow that EP by releasing his own Beware Of The Monkey album, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “nuthin i can do is wrng” and “What Can I Do?” Today, MIKE’s got another new single, and it’s an unexpected collaboration.
Stereogum
Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup Has Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, & More
Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival has a rep for being the world’s best-curated huge festival, and every time Primavera announces its lineup, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by everything on display. Well, it’s happening again. Primavera has expanded all over the world in the past few years, with new festivals popping up in places like Los Angeles, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Sāo Paolo. But the big Barcelona festival is still the flagship, and the lineup for next year’s festival is pretty astonishing.
Stereogum
Gene Cipriano Dead At 94
The session musician Gene Cipriano passed away earlier this month, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. He was 94. Frequently described as one of Hollywood’s most recorded musicians, the woodwind player worked with Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, Glen Campbell, Paul McCartney, Olivia Newton-John, and many more over his decades-long career.
Stereogum
It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment
This past summer, something remarkable happened. Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” appeared prominently in Stranger Things, becoming a plot point on the show, and the song suddenly became a hit among kids who weren’t born when it first came out. Thanks to Stranger Things, “Running Up That Hill” topped the UK singles chart, and it reached #3 in the US — a whole lot higher than any Kate Bush song had previously gone. Later that summer, something similar happened, on a smaller scale, with Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets.” Now, let’s all cross out fingers that another teen-oriented Netflix show will give some long-deserved shine to the Cramps.
Stereogum
Yeah Yeah Yeahs And Brandi Carlile Playing SNL‘s Final 2022 Episodes
Saturday Night Live has booked their final two musical guests for 2022. After the previously announced SZA takes the stage on December 3, Brandi Carlile will perform on December 10 opposite hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short (co-stars of the Hulu show Only Murders In The Building). This will be Carlile’s second time on the show following her first appearance in 2021.
Stereogum
Bandmanrill – “You Don’t Know My Name” (Feat. Fetty Wap)
For the past few months, the young New Jersey rapper Bandmanrill has been making a name for himself by rapping energetically over Jersey club tracks; we made him an Artist To Watch a few weeks ago. Bandmanrill is a hybrid beast. He knows how to rap over club music, but he carries himself with the blustery energy of a New York drill rapper. One thing that club music and New York drill historically have in common: They love big, obvious samples. On his new single, Bandmanrill proves that he’s not immune.
Stereogum
Nas & 21 Savage – “One Mic, One Gun”
Nas and 21 Savage were at the center of a minor controversy earlier this month. In a conversation hosted by Jay-Z on the audio chat app Clubhouse, 21 shared thoughts on Nas’ place within the modern rap landscape: “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.” This in turn led to a comparison between Nas and Jay-Z’s standing within current pop culture, wherein every new Jay verse is met with microscopic attention and rhapsodic praise whereas new Nas music does not move the needle the same way.
Stereogum
Neil Young Has A Plan For A Sustainable Tour — If He Ever Tours Again
It’s been more than a year since music venues reopened after shutting down during the pandemic, but Neil Young isn’t in any hurry to return to the stage. Young has stayed plenty busy since COVID, releasing new music and archival material, but he hasn’t toured — or, indeed, played any sort of public show — since 2019. Earlier this year, Young said that he misses playing live very much but that he still doesn’t feel safe returning to the road. But Young is still working on a plan to tour in a way that’s environmentally sustainable, and he’s talking about how to accomplish that now.
