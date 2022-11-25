ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Porterville Recorder

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

STONY BROOK 89, ST. JOSEPH'S (LONG ISLAND) 48

ST. JOSEPH'S (LI)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Turner 2-4, M.Hirdt 2-5, McNeely 2-6, Allen 1-3, Malloy 1-3, Connors 0-1, Hot 0-1, Nemickas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Malloy, Turner). Turnovers: 10 (T.Hirdt 3, Allen 2, Sheehy 2, Bell, Connors, M.Hirdt).
STONY BROOK, NY
Porterville Recorder

DUQUESNE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 61

Percentages: FG .489, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Anderson 2-6, Norris 1-3, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Kelly, Norris). Turnovers: 16 (Pierre-Louis 6, Wishart 3, Mitchell 2, Anderson, Kelly, Kukic, Norris, Sanni). Steals: 6 (Anderson, Kelly,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Porterville Recorder

FURMAN 65, APPALACHIAN STATE 61

Percentages: FG .381, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Slawson 2-6, Foster 2-7, Hughey 1-2, Bothwell 1-5, Pegues 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Hien 0-1, Vanderwal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bothwell, Slawson). Turnovers: 10 (Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Pegues 2, Foster, Hien, Vanderwal). Steals: 10 (Foster...
MADERA, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54

Percentages: FG .500, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Scott 3-6, Martinez 2-5, Carey 2-6, Hart 1-3, Young 1-3, Batchelor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Hart). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Carey 2, Martinez 2, Batchelor, Dziuba, Hart, Scott). Steals: 7 (Young 3, Hart...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, WILLIAM & MARY 64

Percentages: FG .386, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Dorsey 3-7, Ayesa 2-3, Milkereit 1-1, Karasinski 1-3, Case 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Rice 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier 2). Turnovers: 16 (Dorsey 5, Collier 4, Lowe 2, Rice 2, Milkereit, Nelson, Williams). Steals:...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44

Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Mintz 5, Edwards 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown). Technical...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41

Percentages: FG .304, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hopf 5-10, Betz 1-2, Pfriem 1-3, Wieland 1-4, Fairman 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeVault 0-2, Tipton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Suder 2, Tipton 2, Betz, Fairman, Johnson, Pfriem, Wieland). Steals: 7 (Tipton 2, Betz,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67

Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

ST. JOHN'S 95, LIU 68

Percentages: FG .456, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Johnson 3-3, Maletic 3-11, Burns 2-8, Booker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Greene 3, Burns). Turnovers: 17 (Greene 9, Burns 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Booker, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Delancy 2, Greene, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.
GREENE, NY
Porterville Recorder

No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Monroe 39

MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Powe 2-3, Jordan 2-3, Weber 2-4, Al.Hayes 2-3, An.Hayes 0-1, Smith 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Gony 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 2, Gony 1) Turnovers: 18 (J.Carter 3, Smith 3, Johnson 3, Weber 2, Moore 2, Al.Hayes 1, Jordan...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Porterville Recorder

CHARLESTON 75, OLD DOMINION 60

Percentages: FG .442, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jenkins 3-3, Baker 1-1, Long 1-1, C.Smith 0-1, Stines 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Stanley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fields 4). Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Stanley 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, C.Smith, Long). Steals: 6 (Long 2,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Porterville Recorder

CHARLOTTE 68, DAVIDSON 66, OT

Percentages: FG .466, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Milicic 4-7, Khalifa 2-5, Aldrich 1-2, Patterson 1-2, Threadgill 1-6, Braswell 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Gipson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Threadgill). Turnovers: 9 (Williams 3, Milicic 2, Patterson 2, Khalifa, Threadgill). Steals: 4 (Threadgill 2,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

TCU 60, Incarnate Word 33

INCARNATE WORD (2-3) Perez 1-2 0-0 3, Storer 2-3 0-0 4, Bell 1-7 0-0 3, De Leon Negron 0-4 0-0 0, Terrell 1-5 1-2 3, Howell 0-1 1-2 1, Sanborn 0-3 1-2 1, Valcheva 0-4 0-0 0, Collins 3-7 2-2 8, Elliott 2-3 0-1 5, Simon 1-2 0-0 2, Wheeler 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 12-45 5-9 33.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

Parrish hits late 3 to give Aztecs 72-69 win over UC Irvine

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Micah Parrish hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2.4 seconds left to give host No. 24 San Diego State a come-from-behind 72-69 win over UC Irvine on Tuesday night. Nathan Mensah scored 18 points to lead the Aztecs (5-2), who came into the game looking to rebound after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational last week. DJ Davis scored 28 points to lead the Anteaters (6-2), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. It was a tight game throughout, especially in the second half when the lead see-sawed between the teams. San Diego State maintained a small advantage throughout the first half and lead 32-30 at the break.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Ohio State is No. 5 in second-to-last CFP rankings behind USC

Ohio State was No. 5 on Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend. Georgia (12-0) was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) both moved up a spot, and Southern California (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot. The Buckeyes (11-1) dropped three spots after losing 45-23 to the rival Wolverines on Saturday at home. That game was 24-20 heading into the fourth quarter and 31-23 with 7:23 to go before Michigan blew it open. “It was talked about...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh1010—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 12 (Guentzel, Joseph), 4:34. Penalties_Guentzel, PIT (Hooking), 2:08. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 11 (Aho, Pesce), 5:45. 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 14 (Noesen, Aho), 17:38. Penalties_Kotkaniemi, CAR (Tripping), 1:55; de Haan, CAR (Interference), 14:47. Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 11 (Petry, Crosby), 19:02. Penalties_Rakell, PIT (High Sticking),...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Daily Reporter

Coldwater LMS finishes 1-3 versus Marshall

COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball teams faced off with Interstate 8 rival Marshall on Tuesday night, coming away with a 1-3 record overall. Bringing home the lone win in an intense night of action was the eighth grade “A” team who defeated Marshall by the score of 42-31. ...
COLDWATER, MI

