Stream The Chisel & Mess’ Vengefully Catchy Split EP
For the past couple of years, the UK punks in the Chisel have been making hard-driving, heart-filling oi anthems. Every song from the Chisel sounds like it’s been around for your entire life, and all of the make for massive fists-up singalongs. Last year, the Chisel released their full-length debut Retaliation, and it ruled. This past weekend, the Chisel followed that LP with a new split 7″, which they shared with the Mexican band Mess.
Billie Eilish Says She’s Listening To Cake In Sixth Annual Vanity Fair Interview
For the past six years, Billie Eilish has participated in a video interview for Vanity Fair in which she answers the same questions at, obviously, different points in her life. The 2022 edition dropped today, and she addresses a whole lot of things, from how she’s feeling right now to her recently public relationship with the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford. She also says that she’s working on her next album, the follow-up to last year’s Happier Than Ever.
MIKE – “Stop Worry!” (Feat. Sister Nancy)
Last week, the Brooklyn rapper MIKE, a fast-rising standout on the lo-fi underground, got together with Wiki and the Alchemist to release the three-song collaborative EP One More. Next month, MIKE will follow that EP by releasing his own Beware Of The Monkey album, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “nuthin i can do is wrng” and “What Can I Do?” Today, MIKE’s got another new single, and it’s an unexpected collaboration.
It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment
This past summer, something remarkable happened. Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” appeared prominently in Stranger Things, becoming a plot point on the show, and the song suddenly became a hit among kids who weren’t born when it first came out. Thanks to Stranger Things, “Running Up That Hill” topped the UK singles chart, and it reached #3 in the US — a whole lot higher than any Kate Bush song had previously gone. Later that summer, something similar happened, on a smaller scale, with Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets.” Now, let’s all cross out fingers that another teen-oriented Netflix show will give some long-deserved shine to the Cramps.
Gaz Coombes – “Long Live The Strange”
Supergrass leader Gaz Coombes has a new solo album on the way called Turn The Car Around, which is out in January It’s the follow-up to 2018’s World’s Strongest Man, and he announced it in September with “Don’t Say It’s Over.” Today, Coombes is back with another single, “Long Live The Strange,” which in a press release he says was inspired by going to see the English singer-songwriter Cavetown with his daughter in 2020.
The Moldy Peaches Reuniting For First European Shows In 20 Years
Earlier this year, the Moldy Peaches’ Adam Green and Kimya Dawson reunited for the first time in 11 years for a stripped-down performance at the Los Angeles premiere of the NYC ’00s scene documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom. Today, the group has announced that it’ll be getting back together as a full band and will be playing their first European tour dates in 20 years. “We’re excited to be back, older and moldier,” the Moldy Peaches said in a statement. “Let’s see if we still got it! Once a Moldy Peach always a Moldy Peach.”
The 1975 Worked On Early Version Of Taylor Swift’s Midnights
The 1975 released their own album this year, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and it turns out they almost had their hands on another big 2022 album: Taylor Swift’s Midnights. Both albums were produced by Jack Antonoff (of course), and during a recent interview at the DTS Sound...
Gordon M. Phillips – “Splintered”
Gordon M. Phillips is the leader of Downhaul, a Richmond indie band that practices a vaguely countrified take on old-school emo. Last year, Downhaul released their sophomore album Proof and covered Oso Oso’s “One Sick Plan.” Phillips also releases music on his own, and he came out with the lo-fi solo album Seasonal earlier this year. Today, Phillips has a new solo song called “Splintered.” It’s a shambling, expansive rocker with an impressively nasty bassline, and Phillips recorded it at home. Evan King, from the Philadelphia band Nonfiction, also remixed “Splintered,” taking the song into bugged-out electro-pop territory. Below, listen to “Splintered” and the Nonfiction remix.
mui zyu – “Rotten Bun”
Earlier this month, Eva Liu announced her debut album as mui zyu, Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century, with the lead single “Ghost With A Peach Skin.” Today, she’s back with another song from it, the opener and quasi-title track, a sweeping and fractured ballad that pulses and builds over five minutes. Here’s what Liu said about the track:
Anna B Savage – “in|FLUX”
Back in September, Anna B Savage returned with a new single, “The Ghost,” and now the London musician is back with news of a new album, in|FLUX, which will be out in February. Today, she’s sharing the album’s title track, a playful, constantly morphing song that encourages in quite the dramatic, theatrical way that Savage wants to be alone.
Weird Nightmare – “Our Love Will Still Be There” (The Troggs Cover)
Weird Nightmare is the solo project from Alex Edkins, frontman of the great Toronto noise-rock power trio METZ. Under the Weird Nightmare name, Edkins makes music that’s considerably more tuneful than the muscular skree of METZ, though there’s still plenty of rawness in Weird Nightmare’s punked-up power-pop. Edkins released Weird Nightmare’s self-titled debut earlier this year, and he followed it a couple of weeks ago with the stand-alone single “So Far Gone.” Today, Edkins has come out with another new single, and this one is a cover.
Bandmanrill – “You Don’t Know My Name” (Feat. Fetty Wap)
For the past few months, the young New Jersey rapper Bandmanrill has been making a name for himself by rapping energetically over Jersey club tracks; we made him an Artist To Watch a few weeks ago. Bandmanrill is a hybrid beast. He knows how to rap over club music, but he carries himself with the blustery energy of a New York drill rapper. One thing that club music and New York drill historically have in common: They love big, obvious samples. On his new single, Bandmanrill proves that he’s not immune.
