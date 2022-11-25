ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TchI8_0jN4n97L00

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu on Friday, as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widened.

Major local TV broadcasters showed Tokyo District Prosecutors and Japan Fair Trade Commission officials entering Dentsu headquarters.

Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and public relations in Japan. It helped land the 2020 Games for Tokyo, and then lined up record domestic sponsorships.

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at Dentsu, has been arrested four times in recent months on charges of receiving bribes from various companies that became sponsors for the Games.

The latest investigation centers around bid-rigging for places to be picked for test events, according to Japanese media reports. The test events started in 2018, spanning various sports including sailing and weightlifting, to prepare for the Olympics. Being chosen for test events is critical to being picked for actual Olympic venues.

The money that exchanged hands for the bid-rigging totaled 500 million yen ($3.6 million), involving nine companies and one organization, according to the newspaper Nihon Keizai Shimbun and other reports.

The companies involved in the earlier sponsorship scandal include Aoki Holdings, a clothing company that dressed Japan’s Olympic team, and Sun Arrow, which produced the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic mascots named Miraitowa and Someity.

Takahashi, in custody since August, had tremendous influence over running the Olympics. The bribes he is alleged to have taken total more than 190 million yen ($1.4 million).

Dentsu did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Cerespo, an event company that Japanese reports said also was raided on suspicion of involvement in bid-rigging, did not have an immediate comment.

Tokyo prosecutors do not comment on such daily news developments. But Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Morimoto told reporters recently that the investigation was continuing on the Olympics.

Speculation has been growing the burgeoning scandal may tarnish Japan’s bid for the 2030 Winter Games. The 2020 Games were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The International Olympic Committee has said it’s watching Japan’s investigation, stressing it had “every interest in the full clarification of this case.”

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Japan births at new low as population shrinks and ages

TOKYO — (AP) — The number of babies born in Japan this year is below last year’s record low in what the the top government spokesman described as a “critical situation.”. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno promised comprehensive measures to encourage more marriages and births. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT

US tops Iran to advance in World Cup

The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 37 minutes. He finished out the first half of play before being subbed out for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
Boston 25 News WFXT

China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and...
The Independent

Denmark aim to draw on past memories as World Cup destiny is decided

It could be a dark day for the dark horses. Denmark were tipped as potential World Cup winners. They came to Qatar ranked 10th in the world, with a 2022 double over France to their name, as Euro 2020 semi-finalists, with 23 wins in their last 32 games. They may go out at the first opportunity after finishing below Australia or Tunisia; maybe even both.But, as Denmark know to their cost, a prowess in the European Championships is no guarantee of World Cup success. This has been billed as their best team in three decades. Yet the side who...
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Cup scores, updates: Denmark vs. Australia, France vs. Tunisia, Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia, Poland vs. Argentina

What does Lionel Messi have in store on Wednesday? Argentina can advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a tie, but it can win the group with a victory. A group win would also set up the possibility of an Argentina game against the United States ... if the U.S. can get past the Netherlands first. That's a tall task. But if the USMNT can pull the upset over the Dutch on Saturday and Argentina wins its group and beats the second-place team from Group D, then that's a tantalizing quarterfinal.
The Independent

What TV channel is Mexico vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Mexico still have a chance of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup but they must beat Saudi Arabia in Group C today.Mexico were beaten by Argentina but are still able to qualify despite their winless start thanks to their opening draw against Poland.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the tournament so far when they shocked Argentina, but they were then beaten by Poland as Robert Lewandowski found the target.Saudi Arabia will qualify for the last 16 with a win, but a draw would only be enough if Poland beat Argentina.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Australian Parliament censures former prime minister

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a "bullying" China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced to...
The Independent

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Saudi Arabia take on Mexico in Group C of the World Cup today with qualification for the last 16 on the line.Saudi Arabia will be certain of progress if they win, following their stunning victory over Argentina in the opening game.It’s not quite so simple for Mexico - they have to pick up their first win of the tournament in order to have a chance but it will not be enough if Argentina and Poland draw.Saudi Arabia can draw and qualify, but only if Argentina lose to Poland in the other match of Group C.Here’s everything you need to...
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: The (un)intended consequences of voter ID

Good morning. It’s a simple enough proposition: ask people to show photo ID if they want to vote. The government says that a new law coming into effect next year will ensure the integrity of elections, and reinforce public trust in British democracy. But others say the reality is a lot more complicated than that.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
135K+
Followers
143K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy