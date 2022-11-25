ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the eighth straight week and 11th time this season in the AP Top 25. Georgia received 58 first-place votes and Michigan received the other five. The Wolverines reached a season-high No. 2 after beating Ohio State, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots to No. 5.
ATHENS, GA
Pope helps UC San Diego fend off Eastern Michigan 66-63

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bryce Pope tossed in 20 points and UC San Diego held on for a 66-63 victory over Eastern Michigan. Pope shot 7 for 18 with two 3-pointers for the Tritons (3-4). Roddie Anderson III scored 12 points and added six rebounds and five assists. J’Raan Brooks recorded 10 points. Emoni Bates finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (1-6).
YPSILANTI, MI

