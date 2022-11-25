Read full article on original website
Empty arena doesn't stop Bulldogs in 94-39 win over UL Monroe
Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
Bulldogs crack CFP Rankings at #24 ahead of bowl selection
Mississippi State has found a niche in the latest round of College Football Playoff rankings, at #24. The Bulldogs earned their place in the only Top 25 with real post-season impact after finishing the regular season with a 8-4 overall record and victory in the Battle for the Golden Egg.
Ole Miss 2023 hoops signee Jordan Burks to continue prep career elsewhere
Jordan Burks, a 2023 Ole Miss men's basketball signee, announced recently that he has chosen to play the remainder of his prep career at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. Burks previously played at Central Pointe Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. "First off, I'd like to thank God, my family, my teammates...
Rebels reach into Texas to offer 2023 edge Princewill Umanmielen
Ole Miss offered four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen on Tuesday. The 6-4, 225-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 23 edge and the No. 36 player in the state of Texas' 2023 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is out of Manor (Texas) High School. He has two...
