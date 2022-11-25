ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Empty arena doesn't stop Bulldogs in 94-39 win over UL Monroe

Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
STARKVILLE, MS
