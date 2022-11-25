Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Ole Miss women rout Alabama A&M 74-28
Ole Miss women's basketball used a powerful defensive effort to break the program record for single-game points allowed, completely shutting down Alabama A&M in a decisive 74-28 victory at SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night. The Rebels (7-1) never allowed the Bulldogs (0-6) to break double digits in a single quarter...
247Sports
Ole Miss 2023 hoops signee Jordan Burks to continue prep career elsewhere
Jordan Burks, a 2023 Ole Miss men's basketball signee, announced recently that he has chosen to play the remainder of his prep career at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. Burks previously played at Central Pointe Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. "First off, I'd like to thank God, my family, my teammates...
247Sports
Nick Broeker wins Hull Trophy as Mississippi's top offensive lineman
JACKSON – Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker was named the winner of the Kent Hull Trophy by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Broeker received the award during the C Spire Conerly Trophy virtual ceremony Tuesday evening. The award has been presented annually to the top collegiate offensive...
247Sports
Quinshon Judkins wins Conerly Trophy
JACKSON– For the third straight season, an Ole Miss Rebel has been recognized as the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. After a record-breaking freshman campaign, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins. was named the winner of the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy Tuesday night by the Mississippi...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0