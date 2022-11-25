Six-year-old child dies following Strep A bacteria outbreak at primary school

A six-year-old pupil has died and another is being cared for in hospital after an outbreak of an invasive bacteria at a primary school in Surrey.

The BBC reported the pupils at Ashford Church of England Primary School were believed to be in the same year group, with the second child recovering in hospital.

The broadcaster cited the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as saying the children had caught the invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), also known as Strep A which causes scarlet fever.

Pupils and school staff have since been prescribed antibiotics.

Surrey County Council director of public health Ruth Hutchinson was quoted as saying: “We are deeply saddened by the death of a pupil at Ashford Church of England School and we offer our sincere condolences to their family, friends and the whole school community, who are in our thoughts.”

UKHSA South East health protection consultant Dr Claire Winslade reportedly said: “Information has been shared with parents about the signs and symptoms of iGAS, which include high fever with severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea.”

Those with the above symptoms should call 111 immediately.