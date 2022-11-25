Read full article on original website
Last ramp at State Road 144 interchange to open
INDIANA – Construction crews are completing the final steps needed to convert State Road 37 to Interstate 69 between Martinsville and Bargersville. Banta Road, near the Morgan-Johnson county line, is expected to close permanently at S.R. 37 on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This will allow crews time to remove the intersection pavement and traffic signal before winter and begin rebuilding the shoulders and ditches.
casscountyonline.com
Entering Logansport Memorial Hospital with Fulton Street Closure
Last Updated on November 28, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. As part of the ongoing construction project at 4C Health (Four County), a portion of Fulton Street will be closed again on Monday, November 28. This means patients and visitors needing access to the Main Entrance or Emergency Department will need to enter the parking garage through the Michigan Avenue Entrance (please see attached map).
WTHI
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
Journal Review
Commissioners close to making Constitution Row repairs
Montgomery C0unty Commissioners took the next step to repair Constitution Row by accepting a bid for street repairs from Milestone Contractors. The bid was in the amount of $131,000. Before commissioners could accept the bid they agreed to sign a memo of understanding with the City of Crawfordsville which will...
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Herbert Baumeister's property
WLFI.com
Lafayette firefighter axed after police say he bragged about a high-speed chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter took Vermillion County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in March then bragged about it at small-town bar, according to court documents. Lafayette firefighter William Holycross faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a...
Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
WLTX.com
WISH-TV
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
Journal Review
Mary E. Laube
Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
2 dead after crash between train, passenger vehicle in Rush County
Two people after their vehicle collided with a train early Sunday in Arlington, according to the Rush County Sheriff's Office.
Court docs: Bullet found near Delphi girls tied back to Richard Allen
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
Attorneys for Delphi suspect request trial be moved outside Carroll County
Attorneys for Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, have filed a request for a change of venue to prevent a "tainted jury pool."
abc57.com
clintoncountydailynews.com
Attorney’s For Delphi Murder Suspect File For Change Of Venue
Attorney’s For Richard Allen Filed for a change of venue in Carroll County yesterday stating that Allen’s jury could be tainted if left in Carroll County. The motion states also that many Carroll County residents actively participated in the search for Libby and Abby and could actually have information such as the layout of the area searched and could infect the jury that already have opinions based on their involvement.
More miles added to Parke Community Rail Trail
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Plans for The Parke Community Rail Trail are shaping up as its construction continues through the countryside of Parke County. Bids were entered last week for the newest addition of two and a half to three miles of trail, projected to be completed by next spring, while the full 10.5-11 […]
985theriver.com
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried in a valley on the southwest corner of the Dennis Trucking property, continue to burn.
Vermillion Bridge Project stirs controversy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– At one point, the State Road 163 bridge over Brouilletts Creek in Vermillion County was slated to be replaced. The condition of the bridge, which was built in 1933, had been deteriorating and needed renovations. But recently, it was declared a “select historic bridge,” by state and federal agencies, changing the […]
