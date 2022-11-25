The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County is pleased to announce that Santa Claus will be visiting the museum for Photos with Santa from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Bring your camera and take pictures with Santa. This time with Santa is not only for kids; it can be a great time to bring the whole family together for a photo with Santa and his sleigh. Winter-themed craft stations will be available throughout the museum. All ages are welcome. This event is free and open to the public.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO