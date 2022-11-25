Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Journal Review
Mary Elizabeth Perry
Mary Elizabeth Perry passed peacefully away Saturday night Nov. 26, 2022, at Ben Hur Nursing Home. She was 86 years old. She was born in Crawfordsville to Ical Shelton and Ray Shelton. Mary was the youngest of six children. She attended Crawfordsville and New Ross Schools. On Dec. 9, 1953,...
Journal Review
Mary Ellen Hutson
Mary Ellen Hutson, 86, of Marshall passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Mary was born Jan. 20, 1936, at Waveland, to Herbert J. and Frances (Bantz) Miller. She was a 1954 graduate of Waveland High School. On Sept. 1, 1957, at Waveland, Mary married Charles William...
Journal Review
Mary E. Laube
Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
Journal Review
Harold Russell Stout
Harold Russell Stout of Crawfordsville passed away Friday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2022, at Ben-Hur Health. He was 79. Mr. Stout worked at Olin Mathieson in Covington, which later became Flexel. In later years, he worked at Wabash College as a security guard. He served in the Army Reserves. He was an avid gardener.
Journal Review
Virginia Lael (Bannon) Kelsey
Virginia Lael (Bannon) Kelsey, 98, of New Market went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Ben Hur Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born Aug. 17, 1924, at Parkersburg, to Eldo and Helen W. (Monroe) Bannon. Virginia graduated from New Market High School in...
Journal Review
Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association
The Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association met at noon Nov. 14 at the Crawfordsville District Public Library. Twenty-nine people attended with many enjoying the catered meal of roasted pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, salad and caramel apple cake served by Sunoco. President Kim Nixon called the meeting to...
Journal Review
Health screenings coming to Crawfordsville
Residents living in and around the Crawfordsville can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. American Legion Post 72 will host this community event Dec. 8 at 101 Walter Remley Drive. Screenings can check for:. •...
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 29, 2022
• Breaking and entering in the 1100 block of West Country Club Road — 2:07 p.m. • Vandalism in the 300 block of South Walnut Street — 4:12 p.m. • Property damage crash at 110 W. Market St. — 7:04 p.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 300...
Journal Review
Commissioners close to making Constitution Row repairs
Montgomery C0unty Commissioners took the next step to repair Constitution Row by accepting a bid for street repairs from Milestone Contractors. The bid was in the amount of $131,000. Before commissioners could accept the bid they agreed to sign a memo of understanding with the City of Crawfordsville which will...
Journal Review
Carnegie to host photos with Santa
The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County is pleased to announce that Santa Claus will be visiting the museum for Photos with Santa from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Bring your camera and take pictures with Santa. This time with Santa is not only for kids; it can be a great time to bring the whole family together for a photo with Santa and his sleigh. Winter-themed craft stations will be available throughout the museum. All ages are welcome. This event is free and open to the public.
Journal Review
Mounties cruise to win over Blackhawks in home opener
Southmont (1-1) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: EJ Brewer 2-7 5-8 10, Carson Chadd 8-12 2-3 18, Hayden Hess 0-1 0-0 0, Kyler McCandless 1-2 1-2 3, Trip Ward 5-8 2-2 15, Lucas Oppy 1-2 4-4 6, Vince Reimondo 2-5 0-0 5; Totals 19-37 14-19 57. Sheridan (1-1): Caleb Wright 16, Carson...
Comments / 0