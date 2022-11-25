Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Wooten: Black Friday, Small Biz Saturday; what about Sunday?
We are at the crest of an annual financial wave that will slowly subside as we move toward Christmas. So reliable is this phenomenon that it has been parsed and institutionalized in our language. It began two days ago at various times of the morning. In recent years, stores have...
Sioux City Journal
Column: It is a privilege to have a good mother-in-law
Other than the evil stepmother, the most maligned family member in the media is the mother-in-law. Usually portrayed as meddlesome, jealous, spiteful, conniving, manipulative, critical, and mean. There is a real-life basis for these characters according to stories relayed by friends. I have heard tales regarding criticism relating to her...
Comments / 0