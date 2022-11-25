Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 28, 2022
• Theft in the 100 block of Johnson Drive — 10:23 a.m. • Trespass in the 100 block of East Main Street — 10:56 a.m. • Theft in the 200 block of Waynetown Road — 2:45 p.m. • Drugs/drug paraphernalia found in the 200 block of North...
Journal Review
Mary Elizabeth Perry
Mary Elizabeth Perry passed peacefully away Saturday night Nov. 26, 2022, at Ben Hur Nursing Home. She was 86 years old. She was born in Crawfordsville to Ical Shelton and Ray Shelton. Mary was the youngest of six children. She attended Crawfordsville and New Ross Schools. On Dec. 9, 1953,...
Journal Review
Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association
The Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association met at noon Nov. 14 at the Crawfordsville District Public Library. Twenty-nine people attended with many enjoying the catered meal of roasted pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, salad and caramel apple cake served by Sunoco. President Kim Nixon called the meeting to...
Journal Review
Dorothy A. Mitton
Dorothy A. (Ingalsbe) Mitton, 89, formerly of Veedersburg and Waynetown, passed away in the Fountain Springs Assisted Living in Covington at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Dorothy was born March 16, 1933, at Hope, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lankford Andy and Mildred Marie (Daily) Ingalsbe. She was raised in Mellott and graduated from Richland Township High School. She later lived in Veedersburg and for the past 20 years in Waynetown.
Journal Review
Virginia Lael (Bannon) Kelsey
Virginia Lael (Bannon) Kelsey, 98, of New Market went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Ben Hur Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born Aug. 17, 1924, at Parkersburg, to Eldo and Helen W. (Monroe) Bannon. Virginia graduated from New Market High School in...
Journal Review
Mary E. Laube
Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
Journal Review
Health screenings coming to Crawfordsville
Residents living in and around the Crawfordsville can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. American Legion Post 72 will host this community event Dec. 8 at 101 Walter Remley Drive. Screenings can check for:. •...
Journal Review
Phil Beckelhymer
Phil Beckelhymer passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was born Oct. 23, 1951, at Danville, Illinois, to Rosemarie (Ellis) and Joe Junior Beckelhymer. Phil grew up in Fountain County, Indiana, with his mother and step-father, Ramon Sutherlin, after his father’s passing. He was...
Journal Review
Athenian hoops fall on road on Saturday
Crawfordsville boys and girls basketball were in action on Saturday. The Lady Athenians traveled to Danville for a matchup against the high-powered Warriors. Danville dominated all afternoon long ans came away with a 75-29 win over the Athenians. CHS falls to 2-6 (0-2 SAC) on the season and returns to action on Tuesday when they hit the road again for a matchup against South Putnam.
Journal Review
Mounties cruise to win over Blackhawks in home opener
Southmont (1-1) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: EJ Brewer 2-7 5-8 10, Carson Chadd 8-12 2-3 18, Hayden Hess 0-1 0-0 0, Kyler McCandless 1-2 1-2 3, Trip Ward 5-8 2-2 15, Lucas Oppy 1-2 4-4 6, Vince Reimondo 2-5 0-0 5; Totals 19-37 14-19 57. Sheridan (1-1): Caleb Wright 16, Carson...
