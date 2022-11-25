ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Child, 5, missing after mother found dead in SC home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child's mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies sent to a home in Orangeburg on Thanksgiving found the mother dead, but no...
ORANGEBURG, SC

