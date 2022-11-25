Hopefully you all enjoyed a nice late fall afternoon here in the Sunflower State. Most of us made it to the 50s and even a few in the lower 60s. Temperatures take a tumble out there as our next cold front is knocking on our doorstep to the north. We watch that front begin to work into far northwest Kansas overnight. With it, winds switch and a few flurries will be possible. We have a wide range of temperatures tonight in the 20s to 40s. The farther southeast you are, the warmer your night will be.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO