If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list
TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
5 arrests, 9 tickets given out after K-State vs. KU football game
Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) State Troopers stayed busy after the Kansas State University versus University of Kansas football game.
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Remodeled downtown park to tell the story of Wichita sit-in, which sparked a movement
The city has committed $1 million and plans to work with the NAACP to tell the story of the first successful student-led sit-in of the civil rights movement.
Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Hutchinson Y membership remains strong after Wichita merger
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — David Foster with the Hutchinson YMCA said there is enough membership support to justify the expansion they are looking toward in the coming years. "We've actually grown quite a bit, as far as our membership goes, from January through October," Foster said. "Right now, we have a little over 1900 units of membership. A unit could be a family of one or it could be a family of ten. We've got roughly 4100 total members at our YMCA."
Wichita woman wants justice after brother dies of suspected overdose
A Wichita woman is pushing for accountability after she said her brother died of an overdose in October.
One dead in Kellogg crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead in a crash near westbound Kellogg at I-135. The crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Saturday evening. We have a crew on the scene gathering more details. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or...
Dog dies in fire east of Hutchinson
A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning.
Police identify victim of fatal Wichita crash
A Wichita man was killed in a crash Saturday evening near Kellogg and I-135. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Police said 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen was driving west on Kellogg when he lost control of his pickup at the Washington exit. The pickup went off the roadway and hit two trees, and Christiansen was thrown out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
WPD investigates two overdose deaths in south Wichita
Police are investigating two apparent overdose deaths in south Wichita Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an encampment in the 29-hundred block of south Washington, near the John Mack Bridge.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front invades on Tuesday, light snow for some
Hopefully you all enjoyed a nice late fall afternoon here in the Sunflower State. Most of us made it to the 50s and even a few in the lower 60s. Temperatures take a tumble out there as our next cold front is knocking on our doorstep to the north. We watch that front begin to work into far northwest Kansas overnight. With it, winds switch and a few flurries will be possible. We have a wide range of temperatures tonight in the 20s to 40s. The farther southeast you are, the warmer your night will be.
State senator from Wichita to resign
A state senator from Wichita who was convicted of drunk driving last year has told Republican leaders that he will resign from office. 70-year-old Gene Suellentrop represents District 27, which includes northwest Wichita and the cities of Andale and Colwich. He was arrested in March, 2021 for driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka. He pleaded no contest to drunk driving and reckless driving, and he was sentenced to two days in jail plus a year of probation.
Wichita nonprofit looking for cold weather clothing donations
As cold weather moves in to Wichita and the surrounding areas, a local nonprofit is asking for donations to keep families in need warm this winter.
