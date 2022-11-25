Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Some states open college savings accounts for every newborn
States, cities and community groups that offer free money to families to jump-start college savings face a dilemma: The families most in need often fail to sign up. To solve the problem, some states have transformed the accounts into automatic programs that help all families — especially the disadvantaged — imagine a college future for their kids and save for it.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Teacher of the Year finalists include Siouxland educators
SIOUX CITY — The Iowa teacher of the year was announced Monday, with some of the finalists from Siouxland. Krystal Colbert, a 16-year veteran teacher, was selected as the Iowa Department of Education’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Colbert is a second grade teacher at Southeast Polk Community School District, according to an Iowa Department of Education news release.
Sioux City Journal
Batterson's ballot: Plenty of movement
No surprise here. There's a new number one and plenty of movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll. Georgia becomes the third team to fill the top spot on my top 25, moving up one spot to the position Ohio State held for six weeks following a seven-week run by Alabama.
Sioux City Journal
At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'
BAY CITY, Michigan (AP) — President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike.
No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy's demise
A word -- “Hope” -- is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads. Out front, past a pair of century-old cottonwoods, the neighbors’ cornfields reach into the distance. John Kraft loves this place. He loves the quiet and the space. He loves that you can drive for miles without passing another car. But out there? Out beyond the cornfields, to the little western Wisconsin towns turning into commuter suburbs, and to...
Sioux City Journal
AP News Summary at 11:44 p.m. EST
China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'. SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself a third five-year term as China's leader, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger over his “zero COVID" policy. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, in protests unprecedented since the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Most protesters focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for months and have been criticized as neither scientific or effective. But some also shouted for Xi and the Communist Party that has ruled China for 73 years to give up power.
In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack
In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see the broader America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government, few officials can be trusted and neighbors might have to someday band together to protect one another. It’s a country where the most basic beliefs -- in faith, family, liberty -- are threatened. John Kraft looks beyond his quiet rural community and sees a country that many Americans wouldn’t recognize. And it’s not just about politics anymore.“It’s no longer left versus right, Democrat versus...
No. 3 Virginia use balanced attack to rally past Michigan
Reece Beekman scored 18 points and No. 3 Virginia outscored Michigan by 13 points in the second half to pull
Comments / 0