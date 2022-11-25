It was a cloudy, cool and dreary start to the week Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky after the long holiday weekend. Even with a frontal boundary to our east and surface high pressure to the south, low clouds stuck around through the day with afternoon highs struggling into the upper 40s and low 50s. One thing we didn’t have to deal with was the wind. On Sunday we saw wind gusts over 50 miles per hour at times which did a bit of damage. The nearly 3 story Christmas tree in front of the Kentucky Utilities building in Lexington was toppled by the high winds with crews having to clean-up this morning.

