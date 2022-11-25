ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

KSP to donate 119 Trooper Teddy Bears sold over holiday weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police sold 119 Trooper Teddy Bears between the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend to donate to children in traumatic situations. KSP also raised a little over $3,000 in donations to benefit the program as well. Bears were purchased from all over the...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky State Police hold food drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police posts across the state are collecting donated nonperishable food items for families in need during the holidays. A statement from police says the “Cram the Cruiser” drive is set for Dec. 2. Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Fayette County Board of Education member resigns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Members of the Fayette County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to accept a letter of resignation from fellow school board member Christy Morris. “It has been an honor to serve alongside our team and help lay the necessary foundation for the future of our...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Up and down temperatures with an active weather pattern to close our November

It was a cloudy, cool and dreary start to the week Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky after the long holiday weekend. Even with a frontal boundary to our east and surface high pressure to the south, low clouds stuck around through the day with afternoon highs struggling into the upper 40s and low 50s. One thing we didn’t have to deal with was the wind. On Sunday we saw wind gusts over 50 miles per hour at times which did a bit of damage. The nearly 3 story Christmas tree in front of the Kentucky Utilities building in Lexington was toppled by the high winds with crews having to clean-up this morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man charged for alleged grave robbing at Georgetown cemetery

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of robbing items from graves at a cemetery in Georgetown last week was found and arrested by police Monday night. Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Wilson says Eric Stephens robbed items from graves at the Crestlawn Cemetery. Police made a post on Facebook attempting to find Stephens, and were able to do so around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown community voices frustration against proposed water, sewage rate hike

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Community members in Georgetown are outraged about a proposed water and sewage tax rate hike. Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service (GMWSS) talking with concerned citizens at a city council meeting Monday night, looking to dispel what they call any misinformation or confusion surrounding the proposed increase.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Lexington kicks off Christmas season with annual holiday tree lighting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were in downtown Lexington Sunday night for the annual Holiday Lighting Festival. The event featured lots of activities for families to enjoy. The festival began around 3 o’clock. It included ice skating, live music, vendors, face painting and hot chocolate. There were Christmas...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Better Business Bureau warns of Cyber Monday online scams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Cyber Monday, a day where you can shop at your own leisure, whether you’re at home or on your lunch break at work. Retailers and local shops tend to announce big sales, but sometimes those sales can become a black hole that can lead to unknown websites and sellers.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police offer tips to prevent package theft amid holidays

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the past year, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen from their porch, according to security.org. To avoid falling victim to “porch pirates,” Georgetown police have offered some tips. First, try to be home on the day of delivery....
WTVQ

Police charge Euclid Avenue bank robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police have charged a bank robbery suspect in Lexington, who was taken to a hospital after officers used a taser on him. Police say 26-year-old Stephen Conover is charged in Tuesday’s robbery at the Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue. Police say the robbery happened...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy