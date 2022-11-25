Dez Bryant freaked out when Hunter Henry's touchdown got overturned

Dez Bryant knows what it’s like for a crucial catch to be called back . As victim of maybe the worst reversed call in recent NFL history, the ex-wideout has special authority to speak on the subject.

He was incensed when the referees nullified what would’ve been Hunter Henry’s second touchdown of the second half Thursday night in the Patriots' 33-26 loss to the Vikings.

Faced with 3rd-and-goal from Minnesota’s 6-yard line, Mac Jones found Henry streaking across the goal line. The big tight end dove for the ball and appeared to possess control, putting both arms under the football as he hit the ground. Despite that, the officials crazily said the pass was incomplete.

"They called what they called," Henry told reporters afterwards. "I believe I caught it. But, I mean, they made the call, and just gotta live with it.” (Meanwhile, referee Walt Anderson insisted the ball touched the ground when defending the controversial call.)

Bryant was not happy.

The former Cowboys star spent a sizable chunk of his Thanksgiving complaining about NFL referees — just like many of us. He also expressed his displeasure the referees ruled that Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb didn’t keep his feet in-bounds on a stellar grab that would’ve resulted in a Dallas touchdown.

As horrible as Henry’s missed call was, it probably isn’t bad enough for the NFL to look into changing rules this offseason , as they did after Bryant’s game-saving grab against the Packers was called back in the playoffs.

But at least Bryant in his Henry’s corner. Jobbed pass-catchers have to stick together.