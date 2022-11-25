ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Axios Phoenix

The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Tempe Discloses Entertainment District Details

As the development plan for the Tempe Entertainment District proposal between the Arizona Coyotes and the City of Tempe makes its way through various hearings, meetings, reviews and approvals before, possibly, going on the ballot for a public vote, Tempe has released a more complete set of components included in the plan.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location

A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch

Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
GILBERT, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ

Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

Downtown Chandler hosts life-sized holiday treats display ‘Sugarland’

PHOENIX — Downtown Chandler kicked off the holiday season with an interactive Christmas display filled with life-sized treats on Saturday. Sugarland, hosted by the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership, runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, with visitors invited to see the display any time of the day and night.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience

A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Downtown Glendale Arts & Culture Fest

The city of Glendale is celebrating the arts in a big way on February 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, Local First Arizona, and the city of Glendale are collaborating to bring over 100 artists, musicians, and interactive arts experiences to the community. A week before the Big Game (Super Bowl LVII) kicks-off in Glendale, the heart of downtown will welcome the community to connect and celebrate through arts and culture.
GLENDALE, AZ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Glendale, AZ

Glendale, established in 1910, is a thriving and friendly metropolis with exceptional opportunities for all individuals to succeed, connect, and take in all that the city has to offer. Located in Maricopa County, Arizona, Glendale is only about nine miles northwest of the heart of Phoenix. Glendale is famous for...
GLENDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

1,545 apartments heading to Scottsdale

City Council last week cleared the way for two projects that will bring 1,545 new multifamily units to Scottsdale. Council on Nov. 21 approved by a 4-3 vote the rezoning for the Optima McDowell Mountain Village near the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. That project calls for 1,330...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

