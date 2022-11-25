ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 88

Vote Blue
4d ago

this is glorius....bahahahaha...who wouldn't love to see those two battling it out in the White House...the walls would be forever splattered with trumps chefs boy ardee...

Reply
27
GQP Defecation Party
4d ago

I'd say that Donald Trump and Ye whatever are acting like a couple of three year olds, but that would be an insult to toddlers.

Reply(2)
37
Disgustipated
2d ago

Normally campaign ads are understandable but Ye just convey a coherent message. I would have liked to have heard the discussion between two big thinkers like Ye and Trump. I’m sure it was tremendous.

Reply(1)
8
Related
RadarOnline

'Trump's Worst Nightmare': Megyn Kelly Calls Ex-Prez 'Toxic' After Disastrous Midterm Results

Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly referred to Donald Trump as "toxic" for the Republican party and agreed that the former president is a "political Rasputin," RadarOnline.com has learned. The talk show host discussed the underwhelming midterm results during the Tuesday edition of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show. Kelly and her guests discussed key issues, such as abortion, as well as the quality of Trump-endorsed candidates."A lot of the blame for the candidates who were chosen and lost does have to be laid at Trump's feet," said guest Jeremy Peters.Kelly chimed in that the lack of importance...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”

She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
Complex

Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism

Kanye West began another interview on Monday, only to walk out 20 minutes later. Before he bailed on Timcast IRL, West volunteered to “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” took shots at Donald Trump after having dinner together, and made vague but insistent claims that entities are working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old was flanked white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose presence at the Mar-a-Lago face-to-face sent Trump’s team into damage control, and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is also laden with hate speech. West said he was introduced to the latter by a producer for Alex Jones, the alt-right conspiracist recently ordered to pay $1.44 billion in a defamation suit against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!

Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
Business Insider

Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
Daily Mail

'Trump needs to take a good look in the mirror': Now former Trump supporter Candace Owens turns on him - and tells former president to stop attacking Ron DeSantis, says 'he's too old' and reveals he was 'rude' to her

Candace Owens is the latest conservative influencer to give up on Donald Trump after the Republican candidates he endorsed for the midterm elections failed to win their seats. Owens, speaking on her Daily Wire show after the midterms, said that she's been suspicious of Trump since he was rude to her following an interview where they clashed on the COVID-19 vaccine.
ARIZONA STATE
The List

Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles

While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
Fox News

Fox News

877K+
Followers
4K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy