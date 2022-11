FedEx, UPS and USPS holiday shipping deadlines

The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS have released recommended ship-by dates for gifts to be delivered in time for the December 25 holiday, which lands on a Sunday this year.

Here are the dates, according to the shippers' websites.

Continental U.S.:

Dec. 17: USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17: First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17: First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19: Priority Mail service

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express* service



USPS For Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses:

December 9: Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 16: Priority Mail Express Military service (except ZIP Code 093)

USPS Alaska and Hawaii:

December 2: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. - USPS Retail Ground



December 17: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail and first-class mail

December 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail express



December 8: ground economy

December 14: ground and home delivery

December 20: express saver

December 20: three-day freight

December 21: two day and two-day am

December 21: two-day freight

December 22: overnight services

December 22: one-day freight

December 23: same day Click here for additional deadlines, including shipping to Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.