ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Woman found dead, husband rescued in Zion National Park

By Faris Tanyos
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vncnn_0jN4ewEe00

A woman was found dead Wednesday, and her husband — who was rescued — reported that the couple suffered hypothermia while on a hiking trip in Zion National Park in Utah, officials said.

The two were discovered Wednesday morning by visitors in the Narrows — a gorge considered to be the narrowest section of Zion Canyon, the National Park Service said in a news release Thursday.

The 31-year-old woman died on scene, the park service said, while her 33-year-old husband was taken to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. No names were provided.

The couple had set out Tuesday on a permitted 16-mile hike, but overnight, they became "dangerously cold and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia," the park service said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTTNV_0jN4ewEe00
FILE -- A trail along the valley floor in the Narrows is viewed on Nov. 6, 2019, in Zion National Park in Utah. Getty Images

The husband told park rangers that, in the early morning hours Wednesday, the couple came to a stop about one-and-a-half miles from the north end of Riverside Walk, a paved trail which runs from the Temple of Sinawava to the Narrows. The husband went on to get help, while his wife stayed behind, the park service said.

The visitors who came upon the man helped get him down the trail, while others went to his wife and administered CPR until search and rescue personnel arrived on scene.

Along with the park service, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner are investigating the woman's death.

The Narrows is one of the most popular areas in Zion, according to the park service. However, hiking it requires people to walk in the Virgin River, which in some places is only 20 to 30 feet wide. Depending on the time of year, the park service explains on its website, the Virgin River can "range from ankle deep to full swims."

"Flash flooding and hypothermia are constant dangers," the park service writes.

Hikers are not allowed to undertake the 16-mile Virgin River hike without a wilderness permit .

Comments / 47

J S
4d ago

Wish the writer would have indicated whether they bought a day hike permit or the overnight permit. When writing, you are supposed to answer who, what, where, when, and how!

Reply(2)
18
Callie Duval
4d ago

why set out to do this near winter and also be unprepared? it keeps happening over and over they should have a GPS and some kinda of emergency signal to send out just in case. may she rest in peace and him a speedy recovery

Reply
15
Bob wehadababyitsaboi
4d ago

this all sounds fishy to me. Eiher they were both dumb or I think the husband may have punched her ticket. she's dead but he's able to walk. we'll see what comes of it

Reply(1)
13
Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park

A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
WYOMING STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
CBS San Francisco

Missing 16-year-old girl in Nevada County found dead in river drainage area

NEVADA COUNTY – A missing 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday was found dead Friday afternoon in Nevada County, authorities said.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says Trinity Backus, wearing a maroon robe and pajama pants, walked away from an 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road residence that night and never came home.Trinity's body was located shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in a heavily wooded river drainage area approximately half a mile north of that residence. Investigators said the cause of death is unknown, though, it is not deemed suspicious in nature at this time.On Thursday, numerous agencies from...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Independent

Wisconsin plane crash - live: Images capture dramatic rescue mission after plane carrying 56 dogs crashes

A transport plane carrying more than 50 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin. No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club. Some local outlets reported that there were 53 dogs on the plane while others said there were 56. All of the dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58. Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course. The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off. Read More Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS News

Body of missing hiker found days after disappearance in New Hampshire mountains

The body of Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old woman who went missing while on a hike in New Hampshire, has been found. Sotelo was last seen on Sunday morning, when she was dropped off at a campground in Fraconia, N.H. Sotelo said that she had plans to hike three mountains in the area, according to the state's fish and game law enforcement division. On Sunday evening, the division said that Sotelo was "overdue" and asked the public for help finding Sotelo.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
SFGate

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
118K+
Followers
21K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy