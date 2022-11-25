Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, November 29, 2022
11/24/22 – 12:28 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Joshua Isaac Daniels, 38, of West Burlington, in the 1200 block of Avenue H, on a warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 11/25/22 – 5:03 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a...
Pen City Current
Lady Hounds second at first-ever all girls wrestling event
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison High School broke a barrier Monday night when it hosted its first-ever all-girls' wrestling event, an eight-team affair at the Hound Dome. And not only did they enter the record books with the first event in school history, but they took second place with 95 points, trailing only Anamosa with 118.
Pen City Current
HTC girls start with win over WACO
FORT MADISON - Tony Johnson wasn’t sure what he was going to get out of his Holy Trinity girls basketball team in Monday’s season opener against WACO. His mind was eased when the Crusaders scored the first 14 points of the game. That early start steadied Holy Trinity...
Pen City Current
County commits again to Great River Housing Trust
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Supervisors are once again putting money into housing efforts locally. At Monday's regular meeting of the board, they approved unanimously a request from Mike Norris, the President of the Great River Housing Authority, for another $12,500 annual contribution to the fund. "Looking at our...
Pen City Current
Mediapolis shifts gears in win over Central Lee
DONNELLSON - The Central Lee girls were weaving their way into a battle with Mediapolis in SEI Superconference basketball action Tuesday night. Trailing just 31-26 at the half, Mediapolis came out of the lockerroom and pulled back on the full court press they had instituted in the first half. The...
Pen City Current
HTC boys keep going after six-win season
FORT MADISON - Holy Trinity’s boys basketball team won six games last season, but coach John Hellige thinks that can be a foundation for this season. “It was baptism by fire,” Hellige said. “The kids and the coaches really kept a positive outlook throughout the season. We just really tried to focus on each quarter, each game, to improve.”
Pen City Current
Hickey in first year leading Lady Hawks
DONNELLSON - Taylor Hickey has taken the step from assistant coach to head coach. Hickey, in her first season as Central Lee’s head coach, has a game under her belt, a 57-33 loss to Winfield-Mount Union. It was a learning experience, she said. “After that game, I was like,...
Pen City Current
Slow start dooms Hawks in loss
DONNELLSON - Central Lee's Corbin Pohren opened Tuesday's home game with Mediapolis with a driving layup from the right side. That would be the first and only lead the Hawks would hold as the Bulldogs rolled to a 64-34 win in SEI Superconference boys basketball action. The Bulldogs would answer...
