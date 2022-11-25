ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OR

Amy Staggs
4d ago

the fact is it is nearly impossible to live and work here because of housing. I would be homeless right now if I hadn't a VA loan sitting in my pocket after new owners signed a new agreement with Mr then kicked me out anyways. Greed has caused much homelessness here and whichever side you fall on, we all know it. You complain about wait times and lack of service but then want all the homes to be vacation rentals. You can't have it both ways. As usual local ppl always take a back seat to rich ppl and they're greed.

Ben Cole
4d ago

Lincoln county stopped issuing short term rental licenses a couple years ago due to a lack of housing for workers.

Laura Jones
3d ago

Thank You Judge Benjamin. We who own our home and live here are greatful. If the want to rent, use a hotel. Thats why we allowed them to be built on our shore line blocking our views.

