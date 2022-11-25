ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe

By YURI KAGEYAMA
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPIGc_0jN4duQz00

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu on Friday, as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widened.

Major local TV broadcasters showed Tokyo District Prosecutors and Japan Fair Trade Commission officials entering Dentsu headquarters.

Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and public relations in Japan. It helped land the 2020 Games for Tokyo, and then lined up record domestic sponsorships.

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at Dentsu, has been arrested four times in recent months on charges of receiving bribes from various companies that became sponsors for the Games.

The latest investigation centers around bid-rigging for places to be picked for test events, according to Japanese media reports. The test events started in 2018, spanning various sports including sailing and weightlifting, to prepare for the Olympics. Being chosen for test events is critical to being picked for actual Olympic venues.

The money that exchanged hands for the bid-rigging totaled 500 million yen ($3.6 million), involving nine companies and one organization, according to the newspaper Nihon Keizai Shimbun and other reports.

The companies involved in the earlier sponsorship scandal include Aoki Holdings, a clothing company that dressed Japan’s Olympic team, and Sun Arrow, which produced the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic mascots named Miraitowa and Someity.

Takahashi, in custody since August, had tremendous influence over running the Olympics. The bribes he is alleged to have taken total more than 190 million yen ($1.4 million).

Dentsu did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Cerespo, an event company that Japanese reports said also was raided on suspicion of involvement in bid-rigging, did not have an immediate comment.

Tokyo prosecutors do not comment on such daily news developments. But Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Morimoto told reporters recently that the investigation was continuing on the Olympics.

Speculation has been growing the burgeoning scandal may tarnish Japan’s bid for the 2030 Winter Games. The 2020 Games were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The International Olympic Committee has said it’s watching Japan’s investigation, stressing it had “every interest in the full clarification of this case.”

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Bodies-in-suitcases suspect appears in New Zealand court

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — A woman who was extradited from South Korea this week after the bodies of her two children were found in abandoned suitcases made her first court appearance in New Zealand on Wednesday. The 42-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of...
KRMG

US tops Iran to advance in World Cup

The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 38 minutes. He finished the first half of play before being subbed for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
KRMG

Hundreds at Harvard, NYC, Chicago protest China's actions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades.
NEW YORK STATE
AFP

Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'

Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

World Cup scores, updates: Denmark vs. Australia, France vs. Tunisia, Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia, Poland vs. Argentina

What does Lionel Messi have in store on Wednesday? Argentina can advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a tie, but it can win the group with a victory. A group win would also set up the possibility of an Argentina game against the United States ... if the U.S. can get past the Netherlands first. That's a tall task. But if the USMNT can pull the upset over the Dutch on Saturday and Argentina wins its group and beats the second-place team from Group D, then that's a tantalizing quarterfinal.
KRMG

Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday. Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.
The Independent

What TV channel is Mexico vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Mexico still have a chance of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup but they must beat Saudi Arabia in Group C today.Mexico were beaten by Argentina but are still able to qualify despite their winless start thanks to their opening draw against Poland.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the tournament so far when they shocked Argentina, but they were then beaten by Poland as Robert Lewandowski found the target.Saudi Arabia will qualify for the last 16 with a win, but a draw would only be enough if Poland beat Argentina.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...
KRMG

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Christian Pulisic lifts U.S. to Round of 16 as England tops Group B

The U.S. had to sweat out a gritty effort from Iran, but in the end, it's moving on to the Round of 16 after a 1-0 win. Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute to put the U.S. ahead but paid for his efforts as he crashed into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and laid on the ground for several minutes afterward. He would eventually return to the match but was subbed off at the half. Iran was the aggressor late and had several opportunities to equalize while the Americans sat on their lead. But in the end, Pulisic's effort on goal was enough to win it.
KRMG

Australian Parliament censures former prime minister

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a "bullying" China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced to...
KRMG

Finland says it must ensure Ukraine wins war against Russia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Finland's leader says it must give more weapons and support to Ukraine to ensure it wins its war against Russia. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the comments Wednesday in Auckland on the first-ever visit by a Finnish prime minister to New Zealand and Australia. Among the aims of the visit are improving diplomatic relations and trade ties.
The Independent

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

Mexico’s impressive record of reaching the knockout stages of every World Cup since 1994 in on the line as they face Saudi Arabia today in a Group C decider.Mexico have yet to pick up their first win of Qatar following a goalless draw with Poland and defeat to Argentina, and they must beat Saudi Arabia to stand a chance.Even then, it may not be enough. Mexico would still be knocked out with a win if Argentina and Poland draw in the other match of the group.Saudi Arabia are meanwhile hopeful of reaching the last 16, following their opening...
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: The (un)intended consequences of voter ID

Good morning. It’s a simple enough proposition: ask people to show photo ID if they want to vote. The government says that a new law coming into effect next year will ensure the integrity of elections, and reinforce public trust in British democracy. But others say the reality is a lot more complicated than that.
KRMG

Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station

BEIJING — (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. Docking with the Tiangong station came at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, about...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
106K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy