ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Report: Packers to waive S Johnathan Abram

The Green Bay Packers are placing safety Johnathan Abram on waivers, just three weeks after claiming him off the wire, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Las Vegas Raiders released Abram, a former starter, on Nov. 8 and the Packers picked him up the following day. NFL Network said the Packers,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFMZ-TV Online

College Football TV Schedule: Conference Championship Weekend

The 2022 College Football Playoff teams will be set following this weekend’s conference championship games. The four teams at the top of the CFP rankings — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC — look for convincing wins to claim their spots in the New Year’s Eve playoff semifinals.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy