Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Senate passes bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages
In a 61 to 36 vote Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that gives federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages.
In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack
In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see the broader America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government, few officials can be trusted and neighbors might have to someday band together to protect one another. It’s a country where the most basic beliefs -- in faith, family, liberty -- are threatened. John Kraft looks beyond his quiet rural community and sees a country that many Americans wouldn’t recognize. And it’s not just about politics anymore.“It’s no longer left versus right, Democrat versus...
No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy's demise
A word -- “Hope” -- is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads. Out front, past a pair of century-old cottonwoods, the neighbors’ cornfields reach into the distance. John Kraft loves this place. He loves the quiet and the space. He loves that you can drive for miles without passing another car. But out there? Out beyond the cornfields, to the little western Wisconsin towns turning into commuter suburbs, and to...
Comments / 0