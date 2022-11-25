First Baptist Church of Branson is hosting their 13th Annual Christmas Bash on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will feature events for the entire family. “We do the summer bash at the RecPlex,” Outreach Pastor Terry Brown told Branson Tri-Lake News. “We decided because of Christmastime it could be fun [to do a Christmas event], and so 13 years ago we thought it would be helpful to provide groceries to the community. We also wanted to make the event fun, so we had inflatables, games, and crafts for the kids. There’s lots going on.”

BRANSON, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO