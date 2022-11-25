Read full article on original website
Home Free Family Christmas Tour: The Mansion to host country a cappella group for Christmas
Home Free will be bringing their Family Christmas Tour to Branson on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for a single night performance at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts. Featuring the talents of Austin Brown, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, Adam Chance and Rob Lundquist, Home Free is a country a cappella group. Their Branson show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will additionally feature opening performances by Texas Hill and Caroline Jones.
A history of the Branson Adoration Scene
One of Branson’s long standing Christmas traditions is the Adoration Parade. The event is a wonderful way to spend time with family and community. The Branson Christian Church has a years-long tradition of serving hot cocoa and cookies to passers by, and the parade features floats from local businesses, as well as several high school marching bands. Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance. It’s a special way to celebrate the holiday season in the area.
Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus to host final concert of 2022
The final Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert of 2022 will take place this Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Branson Famous Theatre. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. with Theater Hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker. As the show’s featured Branson entertainers, the concert will welcome Rich and Anna Watson.
Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch Saturday
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is giving a Christmas opportunity for both the naughty and nice in the community. On Saturday, Dec. 3, a Breakfast with Santa and The Grinch will be held at the newspaper’s offices, 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. "Christmas is a wonderful time to unite...
Table Rock Lake Rotary continues dictionary tradition
Stone County third graders now have words at their fingertips after a gift from the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake. The Rotary Club continued their annual tradition of providing personal dictionaries, which began in 2011, to all third graders in Stone County schools.There were approximately 225 dictionaries given to third graders attending schools in Reeds Spring, Blue Eye, Galena, and Crane.
Branson First Baptist Christmas Bash Saturday
First Baptist Church of Branson is hosting their 13th Annual Christmas Bash on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will feature events for the entire family. “We do the summer bash at the RecPlex,” Outreach Pastor Terry Brown told Branson Tri-Lake News. “We decided because of Christmastime it could be fun [to do a Christmas event], and so 13 years ago we thought it would be helpful to provide groceries to the community. We also wanted to make the event fun, so we had inflatables, games, and crafts for the kids. There’s lots going on.”
Trout Hollow to host Inaugural Hooked On Vets Tournament
It’s o-fish-al; Trout Hollow Lodge and Marina will be hosting the inaugural Hooked on Vets Trout Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10. Trout Hollow Lodge, located at 1458 Acacia Club Rd. in Hollister, is hosting the fishing tournament which will include a day of fishing, food, gifts and fun. Tournament registration will take place the morning of the tournament. Veterans and non-veterans are welcome to participate.
Kimberling City Elks Lodge to host blood drive
The Kimberling City Elks Lodge is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The drive will take place in the Community Room at the Elks Lodge 2505, located at 37 Beach Boulevard in Kimberling City, from noon to 6 p.m.
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
Branson Police participate in No Shave November
Citizens who see their police officers suddenly showing facial fuzz or with a blue streak in their hair don’t need to worry if the department has changed their grooming standards; the officers are taking part in a fundraising campaign called “No Shave November.”. The annual event allows police...
Kanakuk abuse victim’s parents: ‘Joe White lied’
In an interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the parents of Kanakuk abuse victim Logan Yandell said Kanakuk CEO Joe White lied to both of them about not knowing convicted child molester Pete Newman had been engaged in inappropriate behavior with kids prior to Newman’s 2009 arrest. The Yandell...
Reeds Spring Wolves make history
The Reeds Spring Wolves make history as they take a big win over Sullivan to head to the Class 3 State Football Championship Game next Saturday, Dec. 3. The Wolves pulled away from the pack as they took an impressive win of 49-20 over the visiting Sullivan Eagles in front of more than 2,000 fans at Carl Langley Field on Saturday, Nov. 26.
