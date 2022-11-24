Read full article on original website
BRIEF-AgeX Therapeutics Receives Extension Of Time To Attain Compliance With Stock Exchange Continued Listing Requirements
* AGEX THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES EXTENSION OF TIME TO ATTAIN COMPLIANCE WITH STOCK EXCHANGE CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Besra Gold Says Undertaking 1 For 3 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Of CDIs
* UNDERTAKING A 1 FOR 3 NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF CDIS AT A$0.05 PER CDI. * PROCEEDS FROM ENTITLEMENT OFFER WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S BAU GOLD FIELD ACTIVITIES. * NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY A$5.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Laurion Announces Corrective Disclosure In Response To Review By The Ontario Securities Commission
* LAURION ANNOUNCES CORRECTIVE DISCLOSURE IN RESPONSE TO REVIEW BY THE ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 2 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 28. * The Moncton New Brunswick-based company is expected to report a 77.8% increase in revenue to C$44.2 million from C$24.87 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November, confirmed a company statement issued on Sunday night.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-Neuberger Berman gets Chinese regulatory nod to conduct mutual fund business
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman's Chinese unit said on Friday it had been granted a license by the Chinese securities regulator to conduct mutual fund business. The announcement came days after Canada's Manulife Financial Corp received regulatory nod to take full control of its Chinese...
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Ltd And PKKP To Create Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation
* PKKP AND RIO TINTO TO CREATE JUUKAN GORGE LEGACY FOUNDATION. * PUUTU KUNTI KURRAMA AND PINIKURA ABORIGINAL CORPORATION AND RIO TINTO HAVE AGREED TO CREATE JUUKAN GORGE LEGACY FOUNDATION. * UNDER AGREEMENT, RIO WILL PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO FOUNDATION TO PROGRESS MAJOR CULTURAL AND SOCIAL PROJECTS. * FOUNDATION TO...
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Avalonbay Communities, Healthpeak Properties, Workday
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Avalonbay Communities, Healthpeak Properties, and Workday, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $276 from $257 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $185 from $220 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $31 * Universal Health Services Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $157 from $129 * Workday Inc : Societe Generale cuts target price to $212 from $255 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $276 from $257 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $185 from $220 * Chargepoint Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $20 from $23 * Fidelity National Information Services Inc : Mizuho cuts PT to $90 from $105 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $31 * National Retail Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $45 from $47 * Pure Storage Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $40 from $43 * Realty Income Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $65 from $75 * Universal Health Services Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $157 from $129 * Workday Inc : Societe Generale cuts target price to $212 from $255 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin's popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
UPDATE 2-Amazon workers across world urged to strike on Black Friday
BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon sites across the world, including in the United States, Germany and France, were urged to strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay. The Make Amazon Pay...
Simonds (ASX:SIO) requests for AU$25.5m equity raising; here’s why
Simonds requests to raise AU$25.5 million on a 13 for 9 pro rata entitlement offer. The company expects to support its balance sheet using the raised working capital. Simonds' largest shareholder has agreed to fully underwrite the offer. Australian home builder Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO) today (On 25 November...
Cerence Inc <CRNC.O>: A loss of 23 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
25 November 2022 01:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Cerence Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -23 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -29 cents to a loss of -17 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes four "Buy", seven "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 2.13 percent from -23 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -17 cents to a low of -30 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eleven analysts providing estimates is $27.55. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $56.05 million from $98.08 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 9 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $52 million and $58 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -23 cents per share implies a loss of 134.79 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 66 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.42 0.43 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.34 0.33 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.59 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.56 0.66 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 25 at 01:01 p.m..
Wrapped Ethereum Still Intact As 'Joke' Spreads On Crypto Twitter About Its Insolvency
Speculations regarding Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD being 'insolvent' are making the rounds on Twitter after an apparent "joke" was taken seriously by members of the community. What Happened: Rumors that WETH was not 1:1 backed by Ethereum ETH/USD and was insolvent began spreading on Saturday, creating fear, uncertainty and...
How are these ASX mid-cap shares faring this year?
New Hope Corporation's full-year dividend for FY22 stood at 86 cents compared to 11 cents in FY21. Coronado's YTD group revenue was AU$2,854 million, up 107.8% compared to YTD 2021. Worley Limited recently bagged a PMA for Anglo American's Woodsmith project in northeast England. Mid-cap stocks refer...
European shares subdued, retailers in focus as holiday shopping kicks off
(Reuters) - European stocks were subdued on Friday, with retail companies under pressure as the holiday shopping season kicked off amid worries of a sharply slowing global economy and sky-high recession. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1% by 0811 GMT but held below three-month highs hit earlier this week. Europe's...
UPDATE 3-Amazon workers demonstrate at some German, French sites on Black Friday
Actions part of global call by Make Amazon Pay initiative. BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Some workers at Amazon sites in Germany and France downed tools on Black Friday, as part of a move across the world to target the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.
3 Cyber Monday stocks to watch in December
Revenue of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) rose 25 per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is slated to report its starting quarter earnings results for fiscal 2023 on December 1. Revenue of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) jumped 58 per cent YoY in Q3 FY23. Cyber Monday is a...
BRIEF-April Signs Strategic Partnership With Kkr For Its Next Phase Of Growth
* APRIL SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH KKR FOR ITS NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH. * APRIL GROUP - ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL INVESTMENT FIRM KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
LIVE MARKETS-Stocks open mixed, Black Friday sales in focus
U.S. equity indexes open mixed; Dow best performer. Nov 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. STOCKS OPEN MIXED, BLACK FRIDAY SALES IN FOCUS (1000 EST/1500 GMT) U.S. stocks opened mixed on...
