25 November 2022 01:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Cerence Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -23 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -29 cents to ​a loss of -17 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes four "Buy", seven "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 2.13 percent from -23 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -17 cents to a low of -30 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eleven analysts providing estimates is $27.55. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $56.05 million from $98.08 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 9 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $52 million and $58 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -23 cents per share implies a loss of 134.79 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 66 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.42 0.43 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.34 0.33 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.59 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.56 0.66 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 25 at 01:01 p.m..

2 DAYS AGO