Home Free Family Christmas Tour: The Mansion to host country a cappella group for Christmas
Home Free will be bringing their Family Christmas Tour to Branson on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for a single night performance at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts. Featuring the talents of Austin Brown, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, Adam Chance and Rob Lundquist, Home Free is a country a cappella group. Their Branson show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will additionally feature opening performances by Texas Hill and Caroline Jones.
Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus to host final concert of 2022
The final Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert of 2022 will take place this Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Branson Famous Theatre. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. with Theater Hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker. As the show’s featured Branson entertainers, the concert will welcome Rich and Anna Watson.
Birthday of a King Christmas to open in Branson on Friday
Kings Chapel Branson’s production of Birthday of a King Christmas opens this weekend for six select performances in December at Music City Centre. Birthday of a King shares the story of a whimsical village and its residents as they prepare to throw an annual birthday bash. When it’s discovered they have no idea who the birthday celebration is actually for, the new school teacher gives the villagers a history lesson. Through the teacher’s lesson, the villagers learn the true story of The King, a rebellious Royal Herald turned Jester turned King of Strings, a broken Ballerina and a young Prince who sacrifices himself to save her and the world.
A history of the Branson Adoration Scene
One of Branson’s long standing Christmas traditions is the Adoration Parade. The event is a wonderful way to spend time with family and community. The Branson Christian Church has a years-long tradition of serving hot cocoa and cookies to passers by, and the parade features floats from local businesses, as well as several high school marching bands. Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance. It’s a special way to celebrate the holiday season in the area.
Branson First Baptist Christmas Bash Saturday
First Baptist Church of Branson is hosting their 13th Annual Christmas Bash on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will feature events for the entire family. “We do the summer bash at the RecPlex,” Outreach Pastor Terry Brown told Branson Tri-Lake News. “We decided because of Christmastime it could be fun [to do a Christmas event], and so 13 years ago we thought it would be helpful to provide groceries to the community. We also wanted to make the event fun, so we had inflatables, games, and crafts for the kids. There’s lots going on.”
Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch Saturday
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is giving a Christmas opportunity for both the naughty and nice in the community. On Saturday, Dec. 3, a Breakfast with Santa and The Grinch will be held at the newspaper’s offices, 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. "Christmas is a wonderful time to unite...
Christmas Tour of Homes returns
Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake will be hosting their 21st Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which will allow the public to purchase tickets for $25 to take a festive tour of some of the most extravagant homes in and around Kimberling City. The tour will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the hospitality room, located at the Kimberling Area Library, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No ticket is required to go to the hospitality room, which will feature basket drawings and complimentary coffee and cookies. Tickets for the tour will be available at the library.
Table Rock Lake Rotary continues dictionary tradition
Stone County third graders now have words at their fingertips after a gift from the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake. The Rotary Club continued their annual tradition of providing personal dictionaries, which began in 2011, to all third graders in Stone County schools.There were approximately 225 dictionaries given to third graders attending schools in Reeds Spring, Blue Eye, Galena, and Crane.
Trout Hollow to host Inaugural Hooked On Vets Tournament
It’s o-fish-al; Trout Hollow Lodge and Marina will be hosting the inaugural Hooked on Vets Trout Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10. Trout Hollow Lodge, located at 1458 Acacia Club Rd. in Hollister, is hosting the fishing tournament which will include a day of fishing, food, gifts and fun. Tournament registration will take place the morning of the tournament. Veterans and non-veterans are welcome to participate.
Adventure Cave Tours partners with Southern Stone Fire District
A Stone County adventure experience business gives local firefighters a unique training opportunity. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District and Rescue Team have partnered with Adventure Cave Tours for training in caves, while giving the business a chance to have firefighters and rescuers to evaluate tour safety protocols. The Stone County Fire Department and Rescue Team participated in training on Sunday, Oct. 16, to make sure Adventure Cave Tours, located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, is as safe as possible.
Kimberling City Elks Lodge to host blood drive
The Kimberling City Elks Lodge is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The drive will take place in the Community Room at the Elks Lodge 2505, located at 37 Beach Boulevard in Kimberling City, from noon to 6 p.m.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
Kanakuk abuse victim’s parents: ‘Joe White lied’
In an interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the parents of Kanakuk abuse victim Logan Yandell said Kanakuk CEO Joe White lied to both of them about not knowing convicted child molester Pete Newman had been engaged in inappropriate behavior with kids prior to Newman’s 2009 arrest. The Yandell...
Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It
Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
This Missouri city named among best to buy a US lake house, study says
Lake lovers, look no further than one city in the Missouri Ozarks.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division. After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for...
Branson Police participate in No Shave November
Citizens who see their police officers suddenly showing facial fuzz or with a blue streak in their hair don’t need to worry if the department has changed their grooming standards; the officers are taking part in a fundraising campaign called “No Shave November.”. The annual event allows police...
