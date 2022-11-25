Read full article on original website
Vermillion Plain Talk
Sally Manning
Sally Jean (Pritchett) Manning, 84, of Vermillion SD, passed away on Friday November 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church beginning at 10:30AM. A public visitation will be Monday, November 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00PM with a Wake service beginning at 7:00PM.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Helen Hays
Helen Hays of Burbank, SD died peacefully on November 24, 2022 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Helen was born April 7th, 1947 in Elk Point, SD to Chester and Gladys (McClain) Chamberlain.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Pedestrian Killed In Early Morning Union County Accident
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. – One person died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.
