Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Colorado governor visits gay club shooting memorial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has visited the memorial outside a gay club where five people were killed in a shooting attack last week. He solemnly walked on Tuesday past flowers, crosses and photos of the victims. Polis is the first openly gay man elected a governor in the U.S., back in 2018. He picked up a piece of pink chalk and drew a heart and wrote “We remember” on the pavement outside Club Q in Colorado Springs — an LGBTQ gathering place. The motive for the Nov. 19 attack remains under investigation. Anderson Lee Aldrich is being held without bond on suspicion of murder and hate crimes.
wcn247.com
Plea deal in attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Southern California man has admitted firing BB guns at a Planned Parenthood clinic at least 11 times and has agreed to plead guilty to two crimes stemming from the investigation. The Los Angeles U.S. Attorney's Office says the plea agreement by 54-year-old Richard Royden Chamberlin was filed Tuesday in federal court. The attacks against the Pasadena clinic occurred in 2020 and 2021. Pasadena police stopped Chamberlin on May 7, 2021, and found he had eight BB guns and a backpack containing a loaded .22-caliber pistol. Chamberlin, who has a prior felony conviction, agreed to plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and forcible interference with the obtaining and provision of reproductive health services.
wcn247.com
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls have been unsealed by an Indiana judge. The decision Tuesday allows for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor after 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen, of Delphi, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 28. He was charged with two counts of murder in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
wcn247.com
Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing's aftermath
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prosecutor charged with hindering the police investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case next month. A superior court judge on Tuesday ordered a Dec. 29 arraignment for former District Attorney Jackie Johnson. More than a year has passed since Johnson was indicted on misconduct charges alleging she used her office to try to protect two of the white men who chased and fatally shot Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020. One of them, Greg McMichael, had worked for Johnson as an investigator. Johnson has denied wrongdoing and her attorneys have asked the judge to dismiss the charges. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office is prosecuting the case.
wcn247.com
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen's death
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The only suspect arrested in the 2020 killing of soldier Vanessa Guillén at a Texas military base has plead guilty to four charges and is awaiting sentencing. Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. Aguilar could face up to 30 years in prison. Authorities say Aguilar helped Army Spc. Aaron Robinson dismember and dispose of Guillén’s body in nearby woods. Guillen’s death and claims by her family that she was harassed and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences.
wcn247.com
South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a company headquartered in Beijing, and has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access user data like browsing history and location. The U.S. armed forces have also prohibited the app on military devices. TikTok’s nearly addictive scroll of videos have also struggled to detect ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections, according to a recent report from nonprofit Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at New York University.
wcn247.com
Groups to defend citizens' power to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Foes of a proposal to make it harder for citizens to amend Ohio’s constitution are vowing to unleash the same activist coalition against it that repealed an anti-union law last decade. Groups including the union-backed organization We Are Ohio criticized what Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has dubbed the Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment. Opponents held a news conference Tuesday and called the proposal “a slap in the face” to Ohio residents. A joint resolution moving through the lame duck session would ask voters to require a 60% supermajority to approve future citizen-initiated amendments. The same standard wouldn't apply to amendments advanced by lawmakers.
wcn247.com
Big tobacco tries to stop California flavored tobacco ban
SAN DIEGO (AP) — R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to impose an emergency order stopping a California ban on flavored tobacco products from taking effect. The companies filed the request Tuesday. Nearly two-thirds of California voters earlier this month approved of the ban on cotton-candy vaping juice, methanol cigarettes and other products. The state legislature passed the law two years ago but it never took effect after tobacco companies gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot. Supporters of the ban say the law was necessary to put a stop to a staggering rise in teen smoking.
wcn247.com
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president says he’s pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen. Brian Boquist give 12 hours' notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol. The “interim safety measures” had been ordered by the committee to give state police time to bolster security in Boquist’s presence. Boquist says he’s still pursuing a lawsuit against Senate President Peter Courtney and two other Democratic lawmakers. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a lower court’s decision to toss the lawsuit.
wcn247.com
Caesars Sportsbook fined for wrongly denying hockey payout
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined Caesars Sportsbook for wrongly refusing to pay out over $27,000 to a gambler who made winning bets on an international hockey game last year. The dispute involved whether goals scored in overtime should count in determining whether bets are winners or losers. It's the same type of pitfall many soccer bettors may soon face during soccer’s World Cup tournament, where bets are usually graded based on what happens during regular time. The state Division of Gambling Enforcement fined Caesars $500 for wrongly insisting that the man’s hockey bets were losers.
Comments / 0