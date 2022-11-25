Sally Jean (Pritchett) Manning, 84, of Vermillion SD, passed away on Friday November 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church beginning at 10:30AM. A public visitation will be Monday, November 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00PM with a Wake service beginning at 7:00PM.

